See Zanzibar like a local: The magic beyond the tourist trail

Zanzibar. Some people would leave Zanzibar convinced that they had explored it all, only to go to TikTok and, alas! They see a video of a place on the island that they didn’t even know existed.

That has been happening a lot; tourists would travel for miles just to confine themselves to Stone Town and a handful of places, but a young local tour guide, Benedict Lucas, working with Skylight Tours and Travel, an indigenous-owned tour company, said most people only scratch the surface of Zanzibar when it comes to tourism activities.

“Unlike most people’s assumptions, Zanzibar is a combination of more than 50 small islands, not only the two main islands known to many,” he quipped.

In his twilight of youth, Beny the Traveller, as he is mostly known, has chosen a profession that ensures daily thrills and adventures, exactly what the archipelago provides, and hopes visitors coming to the island are not trapped into the platitude of the same activities most tourists do but rather explore more of what makes the East African island one of a kind.

“Culture, history, and the beach are what Zanzibar provides abundantly,” he said.

The young people of Zanzibar have taken it upon themselves to reveal more than meets the eye, the unexplored parts of the island that truly solidify it as the ‘jewel' of the Indian Ocean.

For that authentic excursion of the island, most tourists have turned to local guides to take them to places normally overlooked by tourists, and Beny said, That’s where the magic of Zanzibar lies.

A few essential considerations are important, according to Beny. If you want to have an unforgettable experience in the spice island, on top of the list is the timing. Knowing when you visit the island, “It is advised to visit Zanzibar from June to October,” he mentioned.

In these months, Zanzibar is less crowded and sunny, ideal for beach activities, which range from skydiving to just sitting on the beach and basking in the sun.

The island is rich in cultural diversity and prides itself on having the best beaches in Africa, and for those history buffs, Zanzibar is a must-visit. The centuries-old alleys and architecture that have been preserved are still alive and well in 2025.

The old fort built in the 1600s still stands strong, a few blocks from the harbour that is memorable for the shortest war ever fought, which lasted 45 minutes.

As your feet touch the ground in Zanzibar, you are walking on a living and breathing history.

The atrocities of slavery, a permanent stain on Zanzibar, being the largest slave market in East Africa, have been documented by the museums.

It is recommended to ditch the routes tourists follow and occasionally mingle with the locals, visit the villages and taste the coconut-rich rice, the recipe only known to the locals, eat from a restaurant that doesn’t feel touristy, and you will munch on local cuisine just how the locals like it.

The beaches on the island are vast and far and wide; some remain untouched.

Kick your shoes off and feel the sand on Nungwi beach or Kendwa.

Not a dull moment here; jet-skiing, kayaking, and swimming with the tortoise. A sunset cruise in the evening is one of the most picturesque endeavours for social media content creators. The beaches with the front beach bars are at your fingertips, or rather a few steps away, on the northern coast of Zanzibar, where there is Kendwa. In Paje and Jambiani, the weather is conducive for kite-surfing, a go-to place for viewing the sunrise and visiting the caves.

For social butterflies, Zanzibar offers parties every weekend; the fun does not stop.

Family-oriented fun and shopping are reserved for Stone Town, where alleys of shops with arts, crafts, ornaments, and souvenirs are available along the same streets that have the iconic Freddie Mercury museum.

The ultimate gem about Zanzibar is, unsurprisingly, its people. On TikTok, visitors shower praise on Zanzibaris and their hospitality. “One thing I advise people is to know just a few Kiswahili words, like ‘mambo’ and ‘poa asante.

They go a long way with the locals; they get impressed and open up even more to visitors,” Beny said.

It is something about speaking one’s language or even showing that you are trying; they view it as a sign of respect for their culture and a way of life; in return, they will share their clothes off their back for that visitor. For solo travellers, mostly women, Zanzibar is a desired destination and one of the safest places to go for a vacation. For 2025, there has been a hike in solo travellers visiting Zanzibar; no extra precaution is necessary, as women from South Africa to Europe have documented their stay in Zanzibar and the peace they have while on the island.

In the presence of a local guide, Zanzibar offers the best experience for couples, groups, or solo travellers across the board. Beny, the traveller alongside his partner and other local tour guides in Zanzibar, has initiated plans to try to directly reach out to Western tourists in Europe and America, but penetrating the Western market isn’t a walk in the park. It has been revealed that the Western-based tour companies charge hefty prices that aren’t realistic for the cost of vacationing in Zanzibar, and Beny would like to communicate that. A reasonable cost of 1000 US dollars can be adequate for a few days on the island, but to the surprise of many local tour operators, western tourists end up paying more than ten times that. “It comes down to trust issues; the Americans prefer to work with an American company, but we are hoping to gain their trust as we solidify our position,” he said. Visitors coming to the island come in on a budget, mid-range, and fully luxurious five-star price ranges.

For a couple on a budget, 900 US dollars can be enough to have a good experience, whereas for the midrange, 1,800 US dollars for two people can suffice for a good time on the island. For those wishing to have no limits to their experience on the island, 3,000 US dollars will provide and cover all your heart’s desires on the island.

That is another unique point of the Zanzibar experience. Unlike other exotic islands that would have one dig deep in their pockets for simple experiences, Zanzibar stands out as a top-notch tourism location at a very attractive price tag. Beny The Travers advises all tourists to visit TripAdvisor and search for the tour guide they want to employ. They have real people reviews on their experience working with the guide, and he advises people to refrain from using tour guides that are not listed on TripAdvisor.

“When God created Tanzania, he really took his time,” words from one of Beny’s posts on X, the post accompanied by an aerial view of the Nakupenda Sandbank, visible during low tides and disappearing during high tides. This ‘disappearing island’ is a must-visit place in Zanzibar.

The miraculous piece of land in the middle of the ocean is only visible in the morning and is fully covered by water in the evening.

Revellers flock to the sandbank for a barbecue, drinks, and throw parties and depart in the evening as the tides come in. “For people wanting to have fun, dance, and just enjoy for a short time, this is the best place to go,” he said.