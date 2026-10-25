The flaw economy: How insecurity becomes big business

From weight-loss injections to skin bleaching and Brazilian Butt Lifts, the beauty industry sells transformations. But where does self-improvement end and the commercialisation of insecurity begin?

There is money to be made from making people feel inadequate. Identify an insecurity, convince people it needs fixing, then sell them the solution. The more people fear their perceived flaws, the more valuable those flaws become to the market.

Weight gain, hair loss, skin colour, body shape, Fear of ageing, Teeth and smile insecurity, Loneliness and fear of being unwanted leading to invention of dating apps, paid matchmaking and relationship coaching, status anxiety and fear of looking poor leading to designer brands, luxury cars and aspirational lifestyles, the filter economy and penis size have all become commercial opportunities.

But the weight-loss industry offers a particularly revealing example of how the pursuit of beauty can intersect with legitimate healthcare, aggressive marketing and potentially dangerous shortcuts.

From slimming teas and detox drinks to waist trainers, appetite suppressants, extreme fasting and weight-loss injections, the promise remains remarkably consistent: lose weight quickly, effortlessly and ideally before the next social event.

Now, drugs such as Ozempic have added a pharmaceutical dimension to the pursuit of thinness. Ozempic contains semaglutide, a GLP-1 medicine originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes. It is not insulin.

Related semaglutide treatments are approved for chronic weight management in eligible patients, but the growing popularity of these medicines for cosmetic weight loss has raised questions about access, medical supervision and misuse.

The World Health Organization (WHO), in its December 2025 guidance on GLP-1 therapies, described obesity as a chronic disease requiring comprehensive, long-term care. Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “While medication alone won’t solve this global health crisis, GLP-1 therapies can help millions overcome obesity and reduce its associated harms.” That distinction matters.

These medicines can provide substantial benefits to appropriate patients. The concern is what happens when a treatment intended for medical use becomes another beauty trend, pursued without proper assessment or obtained from unverified sellers.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned about counterfeit Ozempic and unapproved versions of GLP-1 medicines. In June 2025, Reuters reported on Americans buying weight-loss drug ingredients online and mixing their own injections because branded medicines were expensive.

One person interviewed, Amy Spencer, reported losing 24 pounds while experimenting with several substances, but also experienced severe vomiting after miscalculating a dose.

The account illustrates how the desire for affordable weight loss can push consumers towards risky practices. The market extends far beyond injections. Detox teas and laxatives can cause dehydration and electrolyte disturbances when misused. Supplements marketed as fat burners or metabolism boosters often have limited evidence of effectiveness, and some ingredients can cause cardiovascular complications or interact with medication.

The problem is not weight management itself. It is an industry in which speed, appearance and convenience can overshadow evidence, medical suitability and long-term wellbeing. The pressure to lose weight can itself damage health, particularly when people resort to extreme restriction, unregulated products or unsupervised medication. A 2018 systematic review published in the Journal of Advanced Nursing, examining 33 studies, found associations between weight stigma and depression, anxiety, disordered eating, body dissatisfaction, lower self-esteem and several adverse physiological indicators.

This creates a troubling contradiction: society can shame people for their weight, then profit by selling them ways to change it, sometimes through methods that put their health at risk.

The same commercial logic extends to skin bleaching and cosmetic surgery.

Skin-lightening products are often marketed as ways to achieve a more attractive complexion, remove blemishes or improve social confidence. But in communities where lighter skin is associated with beauty or status, the market can reinforce colourism by presenting darker skin as something to correct.

A 2025 study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology found that 54.5 per cent of 1,192 adult women surveyed in Kinondoni Municipality, Dar es Salaam, practised skin lightening. Among those who used the products, 87.5 per cent cited beautification as their motivation, 59.3 per cent said friends or relatives influenced their decision, while other reported motivations included improving self-esteem and addressing skin concerns.

The study also found that 83.9 per cent did not read product ingredient lists, highlighting potential gaps in consumer awareness. A 2018 meta-analysis covering 68 studies and 67,665 participants estimated a pooled lifetime prevalence of skin bleaching of 27.7%, with an estimated prevalence of 27.1% across studies in Africa. The researchers identified skin bleaching as a significant global public health concern.

Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs) offer another example. The procedure transfers fat into the buttocks to change their shape and size. While some people choose it for personal reasons, the popularity of exaggerated curves raises questions about how social media and shifting beauty ideals influence demand for invasive procedures.

The medical risks are serious. A joint safety statement from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and other professional organisations warned that gluteal fat grafting carries significant risks, including potentially fatal fat embolisms.

The organisations called for stronger safety measures and cautioned against business practices that put profit ahead of patient safety.

When a particular body shape becomes fashionable, consumers may feel compelled to pursue it, sometimes without fully understanding the risks or the possibility that the ideal itself will change.

Why does the industry keep thriving?

Because insecurity is renewable.

A person who loses weight may become concerned about loose skin. Someone seeking clearer skin may begin worrying about pigmentation and wrinkles. A cosmetic procedure may address one concern while introducing new expectations about proportion and appearance. So basically, IT NEVER ENDS!

The market can continually create new categories of improvement because perfection has no fixed endpoint.

Social media accelerates this cycle through filters, edited images, influencer marketing and before-and-after transformations. Consumers are exposed to carefully curated appearances and then offered products that promise to close the gap between their reality and the ideal.

Yet corporations do not operate in a cultural vacuum. They can exploit existing prejudices around weight, skin colour, ageing and masculinity, while their advertising helps reinforce those same standards. The result is a feedback loop: society produces the insecurity, businesses monetise it, and marketing can make the insecurity even more widespread.

Not every treatment is exploitative, and not every company deliberately manufactures dissatisfaction. Medical treatments can save lives, skincare can address genuine conditions, and cosmetic procedures can be personal choices. The distinction lies in whether consumers receive honest information and make informed decisions, or are pressured into spending money because they have been taught to feel defective.

Ultimately, the question is not whether people should be allowed to change their appearance. It is who gets to define what needs changing, and who profits when people believe they are not enough.

Are businesses simply built around people's existing insecurities and flaws, or do corporations sometimes create a flaw, convince society that it is something to be ashamed of, then sell us the supposed solution and profit from the very inadequacy they helped manufacture?