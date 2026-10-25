Dudubaya demands compensation for ‘You Better Watch Your Back’ phrase in AFCON campaign

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian Bongo Flava pioneer and rap veteran Godfrey Tumaini, universally known as Dudu Baya (or "Konki Master"), has ignited widespread public discussion after posting an outspoken, impassioned video directing serious intellectual property grievances at government authorities and commercial entities.

At the heart of his complaint is the unauthorized commercial usage of his trademarked catchphrase in marketing materials for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a joint tournament hosted across Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda.

In his signature candid style, Dudu Baya expressed deep frustration that his legally registered slogan was deployed by promotional influencers and campaign promoters without his prior consent or a formal licensing agreement.

He emphasized that he has no issue with regular fans, schools, penitentiary system, criminal justice department, Institutions, street youths, or everyday Tanzanians freely using his phrase in casual conversation, social media banter, or popular culture. He firmly asserted that using his phrase for commercial branding, national campaigns, or sponsored advertising strictly requires formal copyright clearance and monetary licensing.

Beyond the immediate commercial breach, Dudu Baya voiced immense disappointment regarding the general lack of awareness and visible shock among the public and officials that an artist of his background had taken the formal legal steps to trademark his catchphrases. "The fact that many were completely unaware that this phrase is my legally protected trademark shows how little respect is given to creative property in this country until you call them out."

Directing his message at the Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology and relevant sports promotional bodies behind the AFCON 2027 awareness drives, Dudu Baya demanded immediate financial compensation for the unauthorized usage.

A particularly striking moment in his video targeted the reliance on foreign oversight, corporate intermediaries, and white/foreign consultants ("Mzungu") in national sports branding and campaign execution. Dudu Baya directly questioned the habit of placing foreign expertise or authorities on a pedestal while marginalizing local Tanzanian creators and intellectual property owners.