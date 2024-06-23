Wakazi: Tanzanian Chicagoan, an enigma in social media, entertainment and politics

He never sugarcoats or filters what he has to say online.

He has butted heads with some of the most influential personalities on social media, but his point of view, accompanied by his researched evidence, has always created dialogues, from X (formerly Twitter) to Instagram.

Unlike most celebrities who choose to ignore negative comments, Wakazi engages actively, responding robustly to anyone who challenges his views.

There is more to Wakazi than social media lets you see.

Wakazi Webiro Wassira doubles between Chicago and Dar es Salaam.

The rapper, politician, and influencer joined Tanzania’s diaspora community in the United States in the early 2000s as a college student.

He was already exposed to American culture, having relatives who were already American residents.

He attended Loyola High School in Dar es Salaam, which has an ‘American style’ of environment and exposure to its students.

“The American dream was always there,” he said.

Right after finishing Form 6, Wakazi applied for college in the US, and it was a relatively easy transition with the presence of his family members in the US.

Like most young Tanzanians, his initial exposure to American culture came through movies and music.

However, this did little to help him absorb the cultural shocks he experienced upon arriving in the United States.

Wakazi remembers that watching African Americans in movies is one thing, but seeing them in real life is another.

At college in Chicago, he had to adjust to a new way of life and understand the various linguistic nuances.

In such an environment, many Africans would shy away from speaking in public for fear of being ridiculed for their strong African-accented English.

Still, his friend Ndonde urged him to embrace his Tanzanian accent because Americans don’t even care because they can already tell you are an African just by looking at you.

He later started referring to himself as ‘an international’ student, the name that stuck and distinguished him on the campus.

Wakazi has maintained his ties with the US even today. Now he is busy as an ACT Wazalendo party member, building its followers abroad, with a recent stop in Houston, Texas.

The diaspora community in America was once very vocal in Tanzanian politics.

These days, however, that engagement has diminished. Wakazi believes this decline is due to mounting personal responsibilities at home as the once-young Tanzanian diaspora gets older and faces increasing obligations.

“The focus has shifted from politics to family and financial obligations at home,” he said.

He also attributed the dismay those in the diaspora feel when politicians fail to bring about change and development.

Wakazi also mentioned that the dirty games in politics have discouraged many in the diaspora who once aspired to return home and vie for political seats.

The increase in mudslinging, shootings, and kidnappings in recent years has particularly dissuaded potential candidates.

“The penalty for smart people not engaging in politics is being ruled by people who are not as smart and less educated,” he is quoted as saying.

Wakazi has always proudly represented Ukonga, his neighbourhood in Dar es Salaam.

Even during his rapping days in Chicago, he would consistently give a shout-out to Ukonga, unlike other rappers who would often mention affluent neighbourhoods like Masaki, where they didn't even live.

He has always done things differently in music.

Similarly, in his social media engagement, he has chosen to speak his mind on issues about the music industry, which has put him at odds with many people and garnered him many supporters.

To his distractors, he says they don’t hate him, but they are just clout-chasing and looking for engagement online.

“To others, it’s human nature to be repellent to things you don’t know,” he adds.

He feels like an agent of change; some people are bound to resist him, or others project their insecurity when they see him doing things they wish they would have done.

He acknowledges that some people may have been fed negative information about him and end up with that animosity towards him without truly knowing him.

Hence, he destroys all the false narratives about him online; some think he is rich and privileged, and that brings hate and clout-chasing from those with envy.

And his rebuttal in the comment sections is mainly to rebuke this misinformation about him.

“Most of the time, I speak about things I know and have researched; I never speak about topics I know nothing about,” he said.

Still, he doesn’t lose sleep over social media trolls; everything that he has to say, he says it and moves on.

Regardless of the controversies that come with his posts, it is evident that a lot of artists are learning from what he writes, be it the importance of copyrighting one’s music or how the distribution of music is done in the streaming era.

Tanzania’s music has not fully invested in the legal and business structures.

The majority of our musicians lack extensive formal education and often do not maintain consistent legal representation or business management.

This deficiency has significantly hampered the appeal of our Bongo Flava music in the Western market.

To the amazement of many, Wakazi has served as a learning ground.

Behind the curtains, most artists seek his advice, mentorship, and opinion, and even some seek financial help.

He reiterates that he will never sweeten his approach to conveying his message; for change in our music, he chooses a pragmatic approach and does not beat around the bush.

He asserts that there is no other artist who comes close to him in terms of supporting fellow musicians, despite the prevalent narrative that he disses other artists, a misconception he strongly rebukes.

He could have pursued a career in the corporate world, but Wakazi's deep love for hip-hop and basketball led him to turn his passion for music into his profession.

Recognising his leadership potential, he chose to use his influence for positive change.

Wakazi is not only a leader in music but also in politics, serving under his party ACT Wazalendo as a shadow minister of culture, arts, and sports.

He is currently doing the arduous task of selling his party’s manifesto to Tanzanians in America.

This has taken him to Houston, Dallas, and Chicago.

"First, I meant to talk to people to see how they feel and think about ACT Wazalendo,” he mentioned.

His way forward will greatly depend on the diaspora’s enthusiasm and understanding that CCM and Chadema have had a strong foothold in the US, and what he is embarking on is no small task.

However, Wakazi emphasises that ACT Wazalendo remains steadfastly committed to building grassroots support.

His current focus is on fostering public support for the party, enhancing its organisational structure, and cultivating competent personnel within its ranks.

So far, the response within the Tanzanian community in the US is promising.

Now the party is focused on building dynamic leaders within the party, having lost the late prominent figure Maalim Seif Hamad.

“The party still has Zitto, an influential leader, and we want more of those.

We are seeing Abdul Nondo and others creating names for themselves.

That is good for the party,” he said.

He hopes that Tanzania will embrace the diaspora, make it part of its solution, and not alienate them, either in music, politics, or investment.

He says that is how Nigeria gained a foothold in America.

Contrary to that, many people in the diaspora may feel indifferent towards Tanzania and may eventually give up on their connection to their motherland.

He stated that even Tanzanian musicians based in the diaspora gave up music and went to do other things because they were not fully supported by their own country.

For Wakazi, his passion for music remains unwavering, as evidenced by his continued engagement in discussing current entertainment happenings in Tanzania online.

His aim is to provoke debates and instigate positive change, with a vision to elevate the Bongo Flava music industry to global recognition.