‘Malibu Rising’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid: A story of family love and resilience

Ronald Wright aptly observed, "Each time history repeats itself, the price goes up." This sentiment echoes through Taylor Jenkins Reid's Malibu Rising, where a generational cycle of abandonment shapes the lives of June and her daughter, Nina.

Though separated by decades, both women face heartbreaks when their husbands leave them. Their responses reflect the different societal pressures and norms of their times.

“I am more than just a woman he left,” said June when Mick Riva, a famous and good-looking musician, left her with three children and one on the way. This highlights a harsh reality for women, regardless of their circumstances, who are left to shoulder the child-rearing responsibility alone.

On the other hand, men often exercise the privilege to escape, leaving behind the burden they deem inconvenient. Mick leaves marriages, women, and children at his convenience, with no second thought about what that means for the people he leaves behind.

Decades later, in 1983, history repeats itself when Nina, a 25-year-old model and June’s oldest daughter, finds herself abandoned by her famous tennis player husband, Brandon, for Carrie Soto. Yet Nina refuses to blame “the other woman,” as is customary. She tells herself that “husbands cannot be stolen.” This is a testament to how women evolve and navigate betrayal and societal expectations.

The Rivas story unrolls on Saturday, the 27th, in 1983, when everyone except Nina is excited and looking forward to Nina's biggest and most glamorous end-of-year party. Reid brings the countdown to the party in the flashback of this family that everyone in Malibu knows because of their father and because they are celebrities in their own right.

Raised by the beach, they grew up escaping their family's hardships to the water, and that's how they fell in love with surfing. Nina is a surfer, and her brother Jay is a champion surfer. The other brother, Hud, is a famous professional photographer for his brother Jay. Kit, the youngest of the family, is a shy and amazing surfer who believes she is better at the sport than the rest.

The author shows how poverty forces children to grow up too fast. At a young age, Nina started working at a restaurant with her mother, which was left to June by her parents. She did all that she could to support her mother, who was a goner, giving up on her life when the burden became too much to bear. Nina forgets to take care of herself. She had to parent her siblings to the point that she forgot she was a kid. “It made Hud sad. The way Nina lost herself in putting others first."

Reid’s novel beautifully demonstrates how the love within a family can provide the strength needed to endure life’s challenges. The Riva siblings’ bond doesn’t fade as they grow into adulthood; instead, it deepens through shared traditions, like surfing together, which keeps them connected. While arguments and disagreements are inevitable, the reassurance that, no matter what, you have people who love you unconditionally offers hope for a brighter tomorrow.

Are we destined to repeat our parents’ lives? Can we break free from the traumas and beliefs we inherit? Reid explores these questions through Nina’s introspection as she wonders if her life will mirror her mother’s. “Maybe our parents’ lives are imprinted within us… Or maybe we are born free.” I resonate more with the latter part of this dialogue. While families and upbringing shape us, the choices we make ultimately determine the lives we lead. Every decision, no matter how small, has the power to shape our future.

The party itself is a world of fame, drama, and emotional display. Amidst the chaos of celebrity interactions, the Riva siblings confront long-buried truths and unresolved conflicts. While the party scenes offer significant moments of closure for the family, they could have been condensed without detracting from the story’s impact.

Reid’s writing is simple yet evocative, making her portrayal of fame and family life relatable and immersive. Her descriptions of the “showbiz” world are well-researched and feel authentic, drawing readers into the glitz and complexities of celebrity culture.

Malibu Rising is about resilience, family, love, and the sacrifices we make for the family. It explores identity and the power of choices, weaving the emotional depth through grief and betrayal. Reids reminds us that even when life gets unbearable, love, family, and connection can provide the strength to keep going.

As you go about your life, remember that letting others care for you is okay. Allowing yourself to be loved and cared for is one of the most courageous things you can do.