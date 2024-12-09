‘What You Are Looking For Is in the Library’ by Michiko Aoyama

What are you searching for in life? That "something" that feels like destiny? What is that one thing that, if you find it, will make you say, "This is what I have been looking for all along"?

Michiko Aoyama's What You Are Looking For Is in the Library, translated from Japanese by Alison Watts, invites readers to reflect on this question through the quiet wisdom of Ms Sayuri Komachi, an enigmatic librarian at the Hotari Community House Library. Through her thoughtful book recommendations, Ms Komachi changes lives—not by handing over answers but by helping her visitors uncover their own.

This book centres on five interconnected stories narrated in five chapters, each focusing on a character's journey as they face their changing lives. The library is their connection to each other, where books and conversations become tools for reflection and self-discovery.

Meet Tomoka, a 21-year-old sales assistant dissatisfied with her job in women's wear. She approaches the library asking for beginner Excel books but carries a more profound longing for purpose. Ms Komachi's reflective questions shift Tomoka's perspective. "The motive does not matter so much as wanting to learn something new. That's a good attitude to have," says Ms Komachi, subtly encouraging Tomoka to embrace change.

Through Tomoka's story, Aoyama explores how we view work as a necessity and a potential source of fulfilment. Many, like Tomoka, settle into routines that sustain them but fail to move them. Her story reminds readers to celebrate small wins while searching for more ways to love and enjoy what they do.

"What I do know is that there is no need to panic. Or do more than I can cope with right now. For the time being, I plan to simply get my life in order and learn some new skills, choosing from what is available."

In another story, Natsumi, a 40-year-old mother and former magazine editor, battles with the emotional and professional toll of raising a two-year-old child. Her frustration with her husband's limited involvement in family affairs highlights the unequal burdens often placed on women. "Why is it always the women?" she wails after cancelling an important meeting, which could have been a stepping stone in her career to care for her sick daughter.

Aoyama clearly shows how gender roles shape career and family life. Natsumi's story emphasises the importance of open communication and shared responsibility in relationships, including marriage. The novel suggests that success in relationships and raising a family is not about perfect balance but mutual understanding and clear expectations.

''When you get emotional and say things like "help me" or " do more", "I don't really know what to do. But if you explain it logically and give me specific suggestions, I can understand."

Through Hiroya's story, a 30-year-old unemployed man, Aoyama explores the struggles of young people grappling with a sense of belonging and self-worth. Despite being talented and capable, Hiroya—like many other young people—lacks self-belief, leaving him with little hope for a brighter tomorrow.

A visit to the library and a few reflective questions from Ms Komachi profoundly shift Hiroya’s perspective. "All this time, I believed that I had no talent for drawing. Now I was starting to wonder. How much had my own thinking limited my opportunities?"

Aoyama’s writing is brilliant, calm, and hopeful, with relatable dialogue between characters. The book encourages readers to pause, reflect, and embrace life’s opportunities and wins, no matter how small.

Behind all these stories lies the life-changing power of books. Ms Komachi believes books are more than knowledge repositories—they are tools for change. However, she cautions, "It is how you read the book that is most valuable, rather than any power it might have in itself." She reminds readers that action must follow insight; lessons remain futile without application.

"If you can survive the ordeal of being born, you can get through anything." The novel suggests —a quietly profound reminder that resilience lies within us all. Yet, as Aoyama demonstrates, belief alone is not enough. Change requires action, intention, and the courage to ask, "What do I want to do now?"

Every day, ask yourself, "What do I want to do now?" Where do I want to go? Let your answers guide your next steps.

“One day is going to become tomorrow.”