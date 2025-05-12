5 harsh realities of Africans working abroad

Working abroad (I’m referring particularly to the West) has long been a dream for many. It's painted in glossy hues of prosperity, status, and ease. We believe what we see on TV and admire the high salary our Western working counterparts earn (heck, Hollywood definitely had me fooled until I lived there – but that is a story for another column). The narrative is familiar: cross oceans, land a high-paying job, and your life is set. But the reality is far more nuanced.

While opportunities abroad certainly exist, they come entangled with challenges that are often left out of the story. For every success story, there are quiet ones, stories of struggle, sacrifice, and hard-earned survival. Stories we don’t tell when we come home. This article aims to dismantle the misconceptions and offer a realistic, grounded view for those dreaming of working beyond local borders.

Let’s break down some of the misconceptions:

Money flows like water. One of the most common misconceptions is that money comes easily abroad. Yes, salaries are often higher. But so is the cost of living, rent, transport, health insurance, child care, and taxes. People earn in dollars, but they also spend in dollars. You’ll never struggle abroad. The moment you land abroad, all struggles vanish – False! The truth is that struggles simply shift shape. Abroad, people face loneliness, discrimination, culture shock, and the loss of community. Adapting to a new culture, especially one that is individualistic rather than collectivist, can be jarring. At home, your neighbour might check in if they haven’t seen you in days. In contrast, many societies abroad prioritise independence and personal gain. In larger cities, it’s not uncommon for people to pass each other in silence. Here’s the reality check: you may find yourself navigating life alone, from job hunting to paying rent, without the support of extended family or a neighbour who notices when something feels off. This cultural dissonance takes a real mental toll. Feelings of isolation, depression, and a loss of identity are common, yet often go unspoken. You’ll always get a job in your field. You studied hard. You earned your degree. You are confident in your skills. But then you go abroad and find yourself being told that your degree is not valid. This is a harsh reality for many African professionals. African degrees are often not recognised, or they are dismissed as inferior. Sometimes it is racism; other times it is about systems that simply do not recognise or value African qualifications. For some, this may mean starting over entirely. Instagram and TV reflect reality. You’ve seen the photos and the films. Snow-covered streets, coffee in branded cups. Stylish coats and clean cities. But what you do not see are the night shifts, the physical exhaustion, or the second and third jobs. Social media tells a selective story, films are set-designed, and comparison, especially when based on social media, can be very misleading. Relatives abroad are just being stingy. There’s a common assumption that those living abroad are thriving and simply choose not to help. The reality is far more complex. Many immigrants are supporting themselves while also contributing to multiple households, repaying student or relocation debts, and managing tight monthly budgets. Now layer in the emotional and financial cost of maintaining ties. This could include paying high school fees back home or saving for a plane ticket to visit family. Unless you’re sponsored by an organisation, these costs fall squarely on your shoulders. Sending money home is not always about willingness; it is about capacity. The pressure to succeed abroad, to fit in socially and keep up financially, while also meeting expectations from home, can be overwhelming. For some, it doesn’t just affect their finances. It takes a toll on their health, too, with stress levels so high that hospital visits are not uncommon.

Working abroad can be enriching, eye-opening, and yes, sometimes life-changing, but it is not the paradise it’s often portrayed to be. Africans must be empowered not only with ambition but with accurate information. And those already abroad deserve empathy, not envy. While they may live in a land of opportunity, it comes at a cost. If you are planning to go, do so with full awareness. Do your research, prepare to start at the bottom and potentially face discrimination,build a community early, take care of your mental health, and redefine success, knowing that your worth is not tied to your geography. And if you are already abroad, know that real success is not about where you live but how you live.