Juif’s journey from Tanzanian Streets to Global Storytelling

In a world increasingly shaped by algorithms and trends, where storytelling is often dictated by commercial appeal, Juif Joseph stands out as a filmmaker who insists on staying grounded.

For him, cinema is not just a platform for escapism or grandeur, a mirror to society, a space for reflection, and a tool for healing.

Born and raised in East Africa, Juif Joseph is a filmmaker, director, editor, and colourist who has steadily built a name in the region’s creative scene through his quiet yet powerful visual narratives.

Over the past two to three years, he has sculpted his place in the industry by leaning into the raw, relatable narratives of everyday people, those often overlooked, yet deeply familiar.

“I am deeply rooted in telling stories about the everyday person. I really love it when I watch films that talk about, you know, general life,” he shares, “I tend to call them rites of passage. So if it's just everyday events or, like, maybe I'm a bus conductor.”

But even passion needs refuelling, and for Joseph, that ignition came during a transformative stint abroad.

Landing in New York City at the tail end of winter, Joseph was met with a culture shock that hit harder than the weather.

“From Dar to that frost—it was wild,” he laughs.

But it wasn’t just the temperature that caught him off guard. “I was welcomed by a group speaking Spanish. I had to double-check that I hadn't landed in the wrong country.” Hungry, jetlagged, and linguistically lost, he still managed to marvel at the whirlwind he had stepped into.

Despite the chaos, or perhaps because of it, Joseph found clarity.

He was thrust into the creative depths during an intensive filmmaking residency. Collaborating with international filmmakers, often across language barriers, forced Joseph to unlearn his perfectionist tendencies.

“There was this DOP from Ghana—he was a ‘shoot-and-go’ kind of guy,” he recalls. “It taught me to trust the process and stop overthinking.”

Among the peers who left a mark was a Japanese writer who shared a deceptively simple yet genius storytelling formula: focus on a protagonist who wants something but struggles to get it.

“It sounds basic, but it unlocked something for me. It’s now my go-to when I’m under pressure.”

It wasn’t all smooth sailing. From the grind of daily ideation to securing actors and locations under tight deadlines, Joseph found himself wrestling with his own artistic ego.

“Criticism is still tough for me. I get attached to my work. But being in that space reminded me why I started filmmaking in the first place. It rekindled my drive.”

One of the unexpected highlights was a workshop with Steve Buscemi of Reservoir Dogs fame.

“He told us, ‘It’s not as serious as you think it is.’” A statement that hit differently in a room full of indie filmmakers trying to break into a seemingly impenetrable industry. Buscemi’s tales of working pro bono on passion projects reminded Joseph that heart sometimes trumps budget.

“You're one step away from your big break,” he recalls the actor saying. “That stuck with me.”

Joseph soaked up New York's every ounce—from Times Square’s sensory overload to karaoke nights in Koreatown.

“It felt like every corner was a movie scene,” he says. Amid the glittering skyscrapers and street food adventures, the filmmaker found new ways to see stories—even in puppets.

A visit to an exhibition showcasing the Muppets sparked an unexpected idea: “We don’t have something like this in Tanzania. A Muppets-style show could be incredible for both kids and adults.”

His experience was less about film theory and more about rediscovery.

It was about remembering that storytelling, at its best, isn’t about budget or polish.

It’s about perspective. It’s about finishing what you started. When asked who he dreams of working with, Joseph lights up.

From his cinematography teacher Mr Tillman—who swears by smoke machines for digital cinematic enhancement—to unknown indie talents with compelling stories, he’s driven by collaboration over clout.

“It’s not about the name. It’s about the story we want to tell together.”

Today, back in East Africa, Joseph isn’t just a filmmaker. He’s a storyteller reawakened. He’s seen what the world can offer and realised the power he already had.

“The journey from having an idea to actually completing it is brutal,” he admits. “But I’ve learnt to believe in my vision enough to push through.”