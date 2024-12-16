An open letter to unemployed professionals

Let me begin by saying that you are not less valuable just because you’re in a season of searching. I know it’s easy to feel invisible, but don’t let your current situation define your worth. As a society, we often attach so much of our identity to what we do for a living that being between jobs can feel like a failure. But let me tell you that your worth is not up for negotiation. The skills, insights, and character you bring to the table are relevant.

It’s tempting to fall into the trap of feeling “less than” just because you don’t have an employer’s stamp of validation right now, but your value is not tied to a job title, and it never will be. Your worth does not expire!

Just because you’re in between roles doesn’t mean that your expertise and experience have diminished. It’s all still there, ready to be tapped into and applied in new and meaningful ways. Whether you’ve spent years in your field or are a recent graduate just starting out, you have built a foundation that matters.

It’s natural for self-doubt to creep in during these moments, but don’t allow your temporary situation to dictate how you see yourself. 2025 is your year! A job doesn’t define your value, and neither does a lack of one. You’re still the same capable, driven professional with unique skills and perspectives that only you can offer. You bring qualities to the table that have nothing to do with your employment status—qualities that matter in any workplace or team, like integrity, empathy, dedication, and the courage to persevere.

Allow the season of unemployment to be a season of reflection where you take into account all you have and what you can offer to future employers. Your next opportunity will come, but in the meantime, refuse to let external factors convince you that you’re not enough. You are not defined by the market, a recruiter’s response time, or the outcome of an interview.

One of the best ways to reclaim your sense of worth is by taking this season to sharpen your skills, learn something new, or reconnect with your career goals. Volunteering is another impactful way to put your skills to use. Not only does it keep you active and engaged, but it also allows you to contribute positively to your community.

I remember scrolling through social media feeds filled with the success stories of friends and colleagues when I was struggling to make ends meet, and I couldn’t help but feel the weight of comparison settling in; I felt "behind." This season of isolation felt endless, and I made the mistake of not confiding in the right people. It was as if I was on the outside looking in, watching others thrive while I scrambled to find steady ground.

In those challenging months, I made a decision to shift my perspective and take a bold step. I began putting myself out there on LinkedIn and WhatsApp. I began sharing my skills and showcasing my work. I had to be vulnerable.

The responses didn’t flood in overnight, but gradually, opportunities began to unfold. Clients reached out, new projects came my way, and slowly, the foundation I had been building in isolation started to feel more stable, more solid. And if you’re in that same season right now, know this: it won’t last forever!

You may not have had the best luck job hunting this past year, but 2025 is a new year just around the corner. Usikate tamaa, jipe moyo na endelea kupambana! You are valuable, capable, and worthy of every good opportunity that comes your way! Believe in your worth, and remember that you have a unique light to bring into the world—one that shines just as brightly, no matter what season you’re in.

Sincerely,

Charlotte Makala