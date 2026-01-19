Does Tanzanian training meet global standards?

When I wrote the article “Does Tanzanian Customer Service Meet Global Standards?” in 2024, the response was overwhelming. It went viral and the collective answer was a clear resounding “No, it doesn’t.” There’s much that’s not up to par in the customer service industry and we could do better in various areas, but amid the criticism came one insightful question from several readers that stuck with me. “How do we expect Tanzanian customer service to be world-class when the training isn’t?” That question is what sparked today’s piece. My hope is that this year, if we want excellent service, competent teams, and competitive industries, we should ask ourselves if our training procedures are part of the problem.

It’s easy to point the finger and complain, convenient, even, to sit back and point fingers at the young professionals and customer service agents who don’t meet the mark. But as our nation positions itself within the larger East African and global economy, our expectations must rise to meet our ambitions. Skills are not inherited by osmosis, they are forged through structured training, mentorship and cultivated by intentional systems of development. If we want world-class output, we need world-class preparation. A colleague of mine once stated on the topic; “You don’t plant a seed and then shout at it for not being a tree.” I agree and the same applies to our workforce.

There appears to be a troubling disconnect between the results expected and the support our team receives. If we demand excellence we must prepare for it. I know this may not be the cheerful, feel-good article you expected to open the year with, but it is one rooted in necessary truth. My hope is that it sparks honest conversations about what growth really requires in our industries. The silver lining? You have the power to shift the narrative. This can be the year you invest in training, not as an afterthought, but as a strategy for excellence.

According to the ILO (International Labour Organisation), only 28 percent of businesses in East Africa offer any structured staff development or training programmes, compared to over 75 percent in developed economies. A 2023 report by the African Management Institute found that among SMEs in Tanzania, less than 1 in 4 invest in ongoing training for their staff, citing cost and lack of awareness as key barriers. Meanwhile, companies that do invest in training report 22 percent higher employee retention, 31 percent increase in productivity and greater customer satisfaction ratings within 6 months.

I share these stats, not so we can simply “catch up” to the West but truly build a culture of competence and confidence at every level of business. We often assume training is a one-time event: onboarding week, a workshop, or a policy handbook, yet globally competitive companies treat training as a continuous strategy, not a checkbox. Training is regarded as infrastructure.

If we want to elevate Tanzanian service we must first elevate how we train. Here are 4 key strategies on building training systems that work:

1. Train for soft skills too. Most of our training still focuses heavily on technical instructions, such as: what button to press, what form to fill. However, to raise to global standards include communication, problem-solving, customer empathy, and adaptability. These “soft” skills are actually core.

2. Embed continuous learning into the culture. Learning shouldn’t stop after onboarding. Offer monthly knowledge-sharing sessions, mentorship programmes, or even rotating team presentations to keep growth alive.

3. Localise and benchmark. Design training that’s rooted in our cultural context but informed by best practices around the world. What works in Tokyo won’t copy-paste here, but we can translate the principles.

4. Evaluate training, not just employees. If an employee “fails,” ask: Was the training clear? Was it engaging? Did we support them enough? Hold training systems accountable.

This year if we want to see a generation of Tanzanian professionals who lead globally, serve excellently, and innovate boldly, let’s build the scaffolding that gets them there.