Can Tanzanian time survive in a global marketplace?

The other day, I arrived a few minutes early to a meeting, feeling smug about being ahead of schedule. My new client’s office was empty. A few moments later, a WhatsApp message read, “Nipo njiani.”

Thirty-seven minutes later, my client breezed in, all smiles, hands free, with a breezy, “Traffic in Dar, eh! Yani!” We jumped into the meeting like time had never been a factor. Now, I used to live in the US and Malaysia, where lateness was almost a crime. Meetings started at the minute, not the hour, but after five years of living here, I’ll admit it... I’ve adapted (and been a late-comer criminal at times).

We often joke about “Tanzanian Time” and toss it around like a national inside joke, but what happens when our easygoing rhythm clashes with global business culture? Does lateness quietly erode our credibility, or are we simply moving to a different, more human beat?

According to a World Bank enterprise survey, Tanzanian businesses cite “lack of time management” as a growing obstacle to productivity and investor confidence. A study from the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) revealed that over 40 per cent of local SMEs experience financial loss due to delays, either from clients, partners, or their own teams. In a global economy increasingly driven by efficiency and digital precision, time isn't just a metric; it’s currency.

Let’s not confuse cultural nuance with a lack of discipline. The way we relate to time here often reflects a deeper value: connection over the clock. While Western business culture tends to prioritise precision and efficiency, we often emphasise presence, adaptability, and human warmth; neither approach is inherently better. The key is to find a middle ground that honours our cultural strengths while building the kind of consistency that leads to credibility.

If we want to compete and collaborate effectively in a global marketplace, we need to update our habits without abandoning who we are. Time culture can evolve without losing cultural identity. Here are 6 ways Tanzanian professionals can build a stronger time culture:

Communicatedelays early. In our culture, where “Tanzanian Time” is common, a simple message like “Running five minutes behind” shows respect for others’ time even if you are delayed.

Use shared digital calendars and reminders. Structure helps others feel seen and respected.

Start meetings with clear time boundaries. A quick Wikipedia search suggests that Said Salim Bakhresa, founder of the Bakhresa Group, scaled his business across multiple countries through disciplined execution. His success wasn’t just vision; it was systems and timing. When you set clear time boundaries, this sets the tone, even when the atmosphere is informal. That can look like beginning meetings by stating, “Let’s keep this to 45 minutes.”

Celebrate punctuality. When people show up on time, acknowledge it. What gets recognised gets repeated. Especially in contexts where lateness is normalised, highlighting dependability shifts norms over time.

Practise time estimation. An article published last year by Elea.org states that startups in East Africa regularly emphasise “discipline matters.” And in their interview with East Africa Foods, missed delivery targets taught leaders that over-patience with timelines “cost us milestones.” The ability to gauge how long things take is a professional skill, not a personality trait; therefore, like any skill, it can be learnt and taught.

Redefine professionalism. I'm not advocating for us to be rigid, but rather being dependable while staying human. Our cultural sense of warmth and community-minded spirit, paired with reliability, can become a powerful professional brand identity for us nationally and set us apart globally. So the next time you type “Niko njiani,” ask yourself if you are actually en route or if you are still in a towel, looking for your other sock, wondering if your car has fuel. Because let’s be honest, half the time “njiani” means “emotionally, I’m on my way... physically, I just found my other sock.”

While occasional lateness is inevitable given the unpredictability of life, normalising chronic delays erodes professional credibility. Consistently honouring agreed-upon time commitments signals dependability, strengthens interpersonal trust, and reinforces a culture of mutual respect. In a competitive professional environment, few habits communicate competence more clearly.



