How bribing culture affects African professionals?

Three months after relocating back to Tanzania, I needed to get a few things processed. Nothing dramatic, just ordinary adulting. But before I could even ask about the process, I was immediately offered what sounded like practical advice: “Give her a little something.”

The suggestion wasn't presented as wrongdoing. It was offered with the same casual tone someone might use to recommend a shortcut through traffic. In the early days, I was uncomfortable and dismayed, but then I adapted.

What worries me is not that bribery exists, but how normal it can begin to feel. Most conversations about bribery focus on systems, politics, and governance. Those conversations matter. But I find myself increasingly interested in a different question: What does bribery culture do to the psychology of professionals? Because the greatest cost of bribery may not be financial. It may be professional too.

According to a 2019 survey of 35 African countries by Transparency International's latest Global Corruption Barometer for Africa, 22 percent of Africans who interacted with a public service in the previous year reported paying a bribe. The same report found that poorer citizens are twice as likely as wealthier citizens to pay bribes when accessing public services. Meanwhile, Tanzania scored 40 out of 100 on Transparency International's latest Corruption Perceptions Index, ranking 84th globally.

For many professionals across East Africa, it has become part of the operating environment.

And remember, environments shape our behaviour and thinking. Indulge me for a moment and imagine two professionals. The first spends years improving their skills, strengthening their work ethic, and delivering quality service. The second relies on relationships, favours, and unofficial payments. If the second person consistently receives opportunities faster than the first, what lesson does the first professional learn? Perhaps they learn to stop trying, and when this happens, innovation is lost.

Psychologists use the term "learned helplessness" to describe a state where people begin believing that their actions no longer influence results. Over time, effort starts to feel pointless.

Why pursue excellence if excellence isn't what gets rewarded? Why innovate if innovation isn't what gets noticed? Why follow the rules if everyone keeps telling you the rules are negotiable?

The moment bribery becomes normal, ambition becomes optional, and that should concern all professionals. The other hidden cost is ethical fatigue. When professionals repeatedly face situations where integrity appears to slow progress, many begin wondering, “Am I the fool for doing things the right way?” This happened to me recently when, in jest, a colleague called me “mzungu sana” because I was following certain rules and procedures. Although we laughed about it, in that particular moment, I genuinely questioned whether professionalism was worth the sacrifice.

Research published by the World Bank found that corruption can reduce opportunities for smaller firms to innovate and obtain quality certifications. In effect, corruption acts like a tax on innovation, particularly for smaller and younger businesses trying to compete on merit.

A society that rewards connections over competence will eventually struggle to unlock its full creative potential, and the tragedy in that is that many talented professionals never stop being talented, but they may stop believing that talent matters.

To be clear, this article is not an attack. I understand why many people participate.

I understand the reality of the economy and certain salaries. I get it. And unfortunately, I do not have a neat ten-step solution. But I think the starting point is naming the psychological and professional costs honestly.

The moment bribery becomes a normal part of the trade, ambition becomes optional, and in the process, we lose something far more valuable than money: excellence, innovation, and trust. The good news is that learned helplessness can be unlearned. Every time a professional chooses competence over convenience, integrity over access, and service over self-interest, they remind the rest of us that good work still matters. And perhaps the professionals worth watching are not the ones who have mastered the system, but the ones who refuse to let "that's just how it is" become their final answer.