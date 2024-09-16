How students are leading the fight against climate change

In an era where environmental challenges are becoming more pressing by the day, educating the next generation about sustainability has never been more important.

Across Tanzania, schools are stepping up to the plate, integrating eco-consciousness into their curricula and inspiring students to take action.

One institution leading this movement is the Aga Khan Education Service, Tanzania (AKEST), which is equipping its students with the knowledge and skills needed to make a tangible impact on the environment.

On September 13, we visited AKES Tanzania’s climate education programme—a powerful example of how students are being transformed into environmental stewards.

The programme is designed to seamlessly integrate climate education into daily lessons, fostering a deep understanding of sustainability among young learners.

From the outset, it was clear that this initiative is more than just theoretical. The students were fully immersed in practical activities that emphasised the importance of sustainability.

They planted seeds, constructed eco-bricks—an innovative way of repurposing plastic waste by stuffing it into bottles to create sturdy building blocks—and engaged in paper recycling.

These hands-on projects helped the students grasp how small everyday actions can contribute to larger environmental goals.

Empowering future leaders through sustainability education

At the heart of this programme is the belief that children are not just the leaders of tomorrow but of today.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Aga Khan Education Service, Tanzania, Dr Shelina Walli, highlighted the importance of prioritising children in sustainability initiatives.

“Our country is filled with young people, and they are already leading by example. By placing students at the forefront of sustainability efforts, we are fostering habits that will benefit their communities for generations,” she explained.

Dr Walli pointed out that the impact of this programme reaches far beyond the classroom. “These students take their lessons home with them, and in doing so, they help educate their families and communities on sustainable practices,” she said.

“As they research and experiment, they also bring fresh ideas back to the classroom, creating a cycle of continuous learning for both teachers and students.”

One of the programme's strengths is its integration into the existing curriculum. Rather than adding extra work for teachers, AKEST has aligned sustainability topics with subjects already being taught.

This means that environmental lessons are embedded across all areas of learning, from mathematics to Kiswahili, ensuring that students engage with sustainability on multiple levels.

A national movement for climate education

The Aga Khan Education Service, Tanzania’s efforts are part of a broader national movement.

The Director General of the Tanzania Institute of Education, Dr Anneth Komba, explained that integrating environmental education into the school curriculum is a central element of the 2023 curriculum reforms.

“We are training teachers across Tanzania to ensure that students are taught how to protect their environment, reduce pollution, and keep their surroundings clean,” she said, emphasising that starting with children is a strategic move.

“Children are powerful agents of change. When they learn about sustainability, they take that knowledge home to their parents, and this ripple effect extends to entire communities,” she explained.

The efforts seen at AKEST are expected to serve as a model for schools across the country. Dr Komba noted that by training teachers and integrating environmental conservation into lessons, students across Tanzania will be well-prepared to tackle future environmental challenges.

Student-driven sustainability initiatives

One of the most inspiring aspects of the climate education programme is the role students play in driving sustainability initiatives.

Maria Bernard, an eco-leader at the school, proudly shared how they collect used paper, books, and exam sheets from around the school, which they turn into pulp and dry for several days to create new paper.

“We’re showing that recycling can be part of our everyday lives,” Maria said.

In addition to paper recycling, the students are involved in the school’s environmental club, which serves as a hub for sustainable practices and advocacy.

“Our club allows us to take what we’ve learnt in class and apply it in real-life scenarios. It allows us to work on practical projects that promote sustainability both in school and in our communities,” explained Anish Saraswat, a fellow student.

Practical learning at the Shamba Darasa

One of the standout features of AKEST’s sustainability programme is the shamba darasa or farm classroom. This space allows students to gain practical experience in sustainable farming techniques, an essential skill for a country like Tanzania, where agriculture plays such a central role in daily life.

A Form One student, Fartazahara, shared her experience with the farm. Despite its small size, the shamba darasa serves as an invaluable learning tool.

“We’ve divided the farm into sections where we grow different crops. We rotate these crops to ensure the soil stays healthy, especially for plants with deep roots like orange and mango trees,” she explained.

In addition to traditional farming, the students have introduced hydroponic farming—an innovative method that doesn’t use soil and that conserves water.

“I encourage other schools to adopt hydroponic farming because it shows how science and sustainability can come together to solve real-world problems,” Fartazahara said.

Looking towards a greener future

Through initiatives like the Aga Khan Education Service, Tanzania's climate education programme, students are gaining much more than academic knowledge—they are learning to become responsible stewards of the environment.

The hands-on experiences, coupled with a curriculum that emphasises sustainability, are giving these young learners the tools they need to make a lasting impact on their communities.

As Tanzania continues to embrace environmental education, the ripple effect will be felt for years to come.

By equipping students with the knowledge and skills to protect the planet, schools like AKEST are helping to ensure a brighter, greener future for all.