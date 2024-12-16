Uncovering the hidden risks of unregulated study spaces

In their pursuit of quiet spaces for focused study after school hours, many secondary school students are drawn to informal study groups hosted in bachelor pads, locally known as ‘ghettos.’

These study sessions, often held in the absence of parental supervision, promise freedom from the rules of home and school.

For some, this alternative to conventional study spaces is seen as an opportunity for social interaction and academic progress.

Yet, as students flock to these ghettos, they unknowingly place themselves at risk of neglect, distraction, and dangerous behaviours that could impact their futures. Many students, especially those in secondary school, have found an odd sense of freedom in the ghetto study sessions.

“We get the freedom to study without being constantly monitored by our parents. Once I leave home, I know I can join my friends, study with them, and have fun without worrying about being constantly checked on. It feels like we are more in control of our time,” says a Form Four student at a secondary school in Dar es Salaam, Cecilia Maugo.

For some students, the autonomy offered by these informal study setups is appealing, as they can escape the constraints of home and school.

They believe that in the absence of parental supervision, they can better focus on their education while also socialising and unwinding with friends.

This sense of independence is particularly compelling for many teenagers. They are at an age when autonomy is highly valued, and the feeling of being trusted by their parents to manage their own time seems like a reward.

These students view the ghettos not only as a place to study but as a space to socialise with peers without the constant pressure of parental authority.

“It is seen as an opportunity to experience life outside the confines of home and school,” another student, Rakeem Hashim, tells Smart World.

However, this perception of freedom comes with significant risks. Once students enter these informal ghettos, the lines between study and leisure become increasingly blurred.

“We go there to study, but after a while, we are distracted by the environment,” explains a student from Manzese Secondary School, Aidan Mjuni.

His peer, who preferred anonymity, adds, “Sometimes we end up drinking alcohol, smoking, or even experimenting with cannabis. It’s hard to focus when your friends are doing other things.”

The lack of adult supervision, combined with peer pressure, often leads these students into dangerous behaviours.

The environment in the ghettos, with its unstructured nature, makes it easier for students to drift away from their academic focus, engaging in activities that could derail their future prospects.

This blurring of boundaries between study and play is a growing concern among teachers, who argue that the freedom students enjoy in these spaces might ultimately be detrimental to their academic progress.

Teachers also acknowledge the dual-edged nature of ghetto studying. While some students manage to use this time effectively to improve their grades and tackle challenging subjects, others fall prey to the distractions around them.

“We have seen students who go to the ghettos and use the freedom they have to study, especially those who are determined to improve academically,” says Adelina Haule, a teacher at a secondary school in Dar es Salaam.

With similar sentiments, another teacher, Clemence George, shares: “For others, it becomes a breeding ground for bad habits. They end up neglecting their studies and indulge in unhealthy behaviours, which ultimately affect their performance.”

The consequences of such behaviours can be far-reaching. Psychologists warn that these unmonitored interactions in the ghettos are particularly harmful to teenagers, who are in a crucial stage of their development.

“At this stage, teenagers are highly impressionable and susceptible to peer influence. If they are exposed to risky behaviours like drug use, alcohol consumption, or even violence, they are more likely to adopt those behaviours as part of their identity,” explains a psychologist from the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences, Dr Isaac Lema.

Another psychologist from St Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT), Fr Leons Maziku, says: “This period of adolescence is formative, and the choices they make now can have long-lasting effects on their mental and physical health.”

Fr Maziku stresses that the effects of these experiences can extend far beyond academic failure.

“Teenagers exposed to substances like alcohol or marijuana may suffer from cognitive and emotional impairments that affect their ability to concentrate, make decisions, and regulate their emotions.

“These challenges can hinder their academic performance and even affect their social relationships, making it more difficult for them to reintegrate into healthy social circles,” notes Fr Maziku.

For sociologists, the phenomenon of students studying in the ghettos represents a breakdown in the traditional family structure.

“The shift towards unregulated social environments, like ghettos, where students spend long hours away from their families, makes it difficult for parents to maintain control over their children’s behaviour,” says a sociologist from SAUT, Khalfan Mduge.

His colleague from SAUT, Dr Zabibu Idrissa, asserts: “Parents may not even be aware of the things their children are doing because they are no longer spending quality time together. School time and study time are fragmented, and by the time students return home, they’ve already been influenced by their peers.”

This growing divide between parents and children has left many struggling to maintain a close connection with their sons and daughters.

“As a parent, I worry whenever my children go to the ghetto to study. It feels like they’re leading a double life. I have no way of knowing if they’re genuinely studying or engaging in something else,” says Irene Ponda, a mother of two teenagers.

Another parent, Dr Joshua Kimaro, says, “It’s challenging because they get back home late, and there’s little time to discuss what they’ve been up to. I’m left to trust that they are doing the right thing.”

For parents like Agnes, it’s a constant battle between wanting their children to succeed academically and knowing that they are vulnerable in these unregulated environments.

Many are left feeling helpless, unable to offer the guidance and supervision their children need.

“I try to talk to my son, but he’s always busy with his friends. I have no idea what happens when they are in the ghetto, and there’s no way for me to tell if they are actually studying or not. It’s a major concern for me,” says Josephine Joseph, a parent of a Form Four student.

However, some parents argue that for families living in tight spaces, where multiple people share one room, sending their children to the ghettos for study can be seen as a necessary escape.