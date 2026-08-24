Why African family businesses rarely survive the second generation

Last year, I sat down with a woman who inherited her wealth through a family business. She had invited me to discuss a ghostwriting opportunity, and if I'm being honest, I walked into that meeting carrying my own assumptions. I assumed she had inherited success. She had the privilege, the connections and the opportunities that most entrepreneurs could only dream of.

Then she said something that stopped me. "I wasn't given a business," she told me. "I was prepared for one." As our conversation unfolded, she explained that before stepping into leadership she had worked across different parts of the business, learning its operations from the ground up. She spoke about earning the trust of employees who had worked alongside her family for years. "Inheritance gave me an opportunity," she said, "but it didn't make me competent."

It wasn't just her work ethic that challenged my assumptions. It made me think differently about the role of the founder. Perhaps Tanzanian family businesses don't struggle because the next generation isn't ready to lead but because founders never build businesses that can survive without them.

According to the Family Business Institute, only about 30 percent of family businesses successfully transition to the second generation, around 12 percent survive into the third, and just 3 percent make it to the fourth. Across Africa, where family-owned businesses form the backbone of many economies, succession remains one of the greatest threats to long-term survival.

The irony is that the very qualities that make founders successful are often the same qualities that make succession difficult. Great founders are hands-on. They know every supplier, every customer and every employee. They negotiate the biggest deals, approve every payment and solve every crisis. In the early years, that level of involvement is often what makes the business succeed.

But over time, the founder becomes the business. And all that knowledge lives in one person's head. Relationships depend on one person's reputation. Decisions wait for one person's approval. The organisation stops functioning as an institution and starts functioning as an extension of its founder. It’s unsustainable throughout the generations.

In many African families, another dynamic quietly complicates succession: respect.

From a young age, many of us are taught to honour our elders, to listen before we speak and to avoid publicly questioning those who came before us. Those values strengthen traditions, but in business, they can unintentionally weaken decision-making. When children hesitate to challenge their parents, senior employees avoid disagreeing with founders and difficult conversations are postponed in the name of respect, organisations then lose honest feedback. Healthy businesses create environments where ideas can be challenged without relationships being threatened.

Too many founders assume leadership can be handed over when they retire. In reality, leadership is cultivated years before titles change hands. Children may inherit shares, buildings and company vehicles, but they do not automatically inherit skill, credibility or the trust of employees. Those qualities must be developed deliberately.

Nigeria offers valuable lessons. Family enterprises such as the Dantata Group have sustained success across generations by gradually institutionalising leadership beyond a single individual. More recently, technology entrepreneur Leo Stan Ekeh has spoken publicly about preparing the next generation to lead the Zinox Group through deliberate succession planning rather than leaving leadership to chance. Their experiences remind us that successful succession is designed.

Looking back on my conversations with my client, I realise she was never really talking about inheritance. She was talking about preparation. The business may have been passed down, but leadership wasn't. She had to earn that. Perhaps the greatest inheritance any founder can leave behind is the deliberate preparation of someone to carry on the business and the responsibility that comes with it.