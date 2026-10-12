Mkenda pays tribute to Prof Mmari for contribution to education reforms in Tanzania

Moshi. Tanzania will remember the late Prof Geoffrey Mmari for his contribution to education reforms, integrity and professional discipline, Education, Science and Technology Minister Prof Adolf Mkenda has said.

Prof Mmari, 94, died at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam on October 11, 2026, while receiving treatment.

Speaking to Mwananchi on October 12, Prof Mkenda said the late academic was among the experts who served on the Makweta Committee, whose recommendations proposed major reforms to Tanzania’s education system and later informed policy development.

Although implementation of the recommendations was initially slow, many of the proposals were incorporated into the 2014 Education and Training Policy, he said.

“When the government developed the Education and Training Policy in 2014, it drew heavily from the Makweta report, in which Prof Mmari had participated,” Prof Mkenda said.

He added that the Sixth Phase Government subsequently reviewed the policy and introduced the 2023 edition, which guides ongoing education reforms.

Beyond his academic contribution, Prof Mkenda said he knew Prof Mmari personally from his time as a student leader at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), where the late professor served as vice-chancellor.

He said Prof Mmari earned the respect of students and staff through his integrity and careful management of public resources.

“One of the qualities that made staff and students respect him was his integrity and the way he protected and respected public property,” he said.

Prof Mkenda recalled that Prof Mmari accounted carefully for public expenditure, including travel costs, and returned any money left over after official assignments.

He also praised the late academic’s commitment to duty, saying he would travel by passenger bus when flights were unavailable to ensure he arrived on time for official engagements.

Prof Mkenda further commended Prof Mmari’s open-door leadership, which allowed students and staff to raise concerns and seek solutions through dialogue.

As a student government leader at UDSM’s main campus, Prof Mkenda said he benefited from the arrangement, which enabled student representatives to engage university management without resorting to strikes.

“During my leadership of the student government at the main campus, we were able to conduct student politics without strikes because he had what was known as an ‘open-door policy’,” he said.

Prof Mkenda also credited Prof Mmari with helping establish the University of Dar es Salaam Students’ Organisation (Daruso) following challenges within the Tanzania Students’ Union (Muwata), which had struggled to convene national meetings to address students’ concerns.

He said the proposal to establish Daruso went through formal procedures and was approved by the UDSM Council under Prof Mmari, Prof Sarungi and other university leaders. It was also presented to former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi, who was then the university’s chancellor.

Beyond mathematics, his area of specialisation, Prof Mmari had a broad understanding of history and education and contributed to writing and editing several books, Prof Mkenda said. His work included editing a volume on the life of Tanzania’s founding president, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

“We will remember Prof Mmari for his integrity, professionalism and exceptional work ethic. His life will remain an example of how to serve with integrity and professionalism,” Prof Mkenda said.

Prof Mmari held several senior positions in Tanzania’s education sector, including serving as vice-chancellor at Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA), UDSM and the Open University of Tanzania (OUT).