Why your business needs therapy

This is an article I wish I had read years ago, so if you are a budding entrepreneur with a dream, a pitch deck, and a prayer, consider yourself luckier than me. While the world might praise your hustle and highlight your logo, what often goes unseen is what you carry within you: the pressure to succeed, the fear of failure and the emotional baggage that sneaks into your leadership, and pricing.

Your childhood trauma didn’t disappear when you registered your company. Your need to control everything because you never felt safe growing up? Oh, that’s THRIVING in your leadership style. Let’s talk about the therapy your vision didn’t know it needed. Not about funnels and funding, but about the feelings your business has been politely ignoring. This article is for you.

Ask any seasoned entrepreneur-Entrepreneurship exposes things you haven’t healed, your trust issues show up in how you delegate. Your need to prove yourself hides in your pricing. That voice telling you “you’re not ready yet”? It’s not market feedback, it’s fear. Especially for founders in East Africa, where cultural, economic, and gender narratives run deep, our businesses often become mirrors. And sometimes, the reflection staring back at us needs more than strategy; it needs therapy.

What’s that, Africans don’t do therapy? Tell that to the founder who cried in their car after payroll bounced, the woman pitching with a lump in her throat because her father never believed in her and the man whose childhood was a constant loop of being on survival mode and now, he can’t rest unless he’s overworking. We all have baggage and need support. This article is not an attack, it's a gentle invitation to pause and pay attention to the parts of us that business books don’t cover, because sometimes, scaling your business starts with healing the builder.

According to research by the Harvard Business Review, leaders who engage in emotional self-awareness are more likely to build high-performing teams and experience long-term business growth. Yet, a 2022 McKinsey Africa report found that over 60 percent of small business owners cite burnout, imposter syndrome, and lack of emotional support as major barriers to scaling. Translation? Emotional health is not a personal side quest, it’s a leadership skill.

I’m not a licensed therapist, but I am an avid enthusiast of psychology and a relentless journaler and here’s what I’m starting to understand: your triggers aren’t just personal, they’re operational. That need to micromanage? Fear of being abandoned. That refusal to raise your rates? A leftover belief that “too much” is greedy. That reluctance to hire help? Maybe you were taught to survive, not scale. What if, instead of overcompensating, you started healing? What if leadership wasn’t just about strategy decks, but emotional clarity? What if your next business breakthrough wasn’t in your marketing plan, but in your mirror?

Here’s a quick guide on how to start healing as you lead:

Audit your patterns. When do you shrink? Overextend? Panic? These patterns have origin stories, trace them. Name your pricing fear. Is it fear of rejection? Being seen as “too much?” A need to be liked? Pricing is psychological. Create emotional SOPs. What do you do when you feel triggered, rejected, or insecure? Write it down, read it and release it. Invest in therapy, coaching, or self-discovery tools. Your emotional clarity is a business investment. Practise spacious decision-making. Not every email needs a same-hour reply. Breathe first. Spacious decision-making isn’t procrastination. It’s discernment. It’s choosing to respond instead of react. And often, your best leadership move isn’t answering faster. It’s answering wiser. Hire from wholeness, not panic. Don't outsource just because you're overwhelmed. Hire when your vision is clear, not your calendar.

Here’s what branding decks won’t reveal: sometimes, it’s not your business that’s stuck, it’s you. The good news? Healing is available and growth is possible. So if you’ve been second-guessing your worth, holding back your voice, or burning out just to prove you deserve the seat.

Take a breath.

Give your business the healing it needs, whatever that looks like for you. Maybe it’s therapy, journaling or learning to sit still with yourself.

And then?

You rise, with a clearer heart, a steadier mind and the kind of backbone that doesn’t just build empires but sustains them.

For enquiries and suggestions contact: [email protected]