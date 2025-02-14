Tanzania and Denmark push creative storytelling boundaries

In the heart of Zanzibar, a group of 30 young animators, 20 from Tanzania and 10 from Denmark, are dreaming in motion. They’re part of TanzAnimation2, a groundbreaking program turning the Tanzanian animation industry into a hub of creativity, collaboration, and innovation.

Funded by Globus through Denmark’s Foreign Ministry, this initiative unites Tai, Film Lab Zanzibar, and The Animation Workshop/VIA University College in Denmark.

It’s a long-term partnership with a big vision of cultivating creative talent, driving sustainable economic growth, and opening up new career opportunities in East Africa.

The program kicked off with a powerful focus on mental well-being, led by psychologists Peter Thadeo (Emotional Me) and Jacqueline Owden (Wajamama Wellbeing). Together, participants developed an original web series centred on teenage well-being—an engaging project designed to resonate with youth across East Africa and align with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“Animation can break down complex emotions, challenge stigma, and make difficult topics more accessible to everyone,” shares Shalene, a Tanzanian participant. Her words capture the essence of the program, storytelling as a tool for connection and change.

The creative energy didn’t stop there. A Tanzanian team will refine the project further during a four-week residency at

The Animation Workshop in Viborg, Denmark, in July 2025. It’s a chance to deepen skills, explore new techniques, and bring the story to life on an international stage.

Participants hosted a public screening of animated films for children in Paje, Zanzibar, bringing joy and inspiration to the local community.

Gift, another Tanzanian participant, reflects on the program’s uniqueness, “It’s a mix of local and foreign perspectives, beginners and experts, all coming together. I wouldn’t trade this experience for the world.”

For Hannibal, a Danish participant, the program was about more than animation; it was about friendship.

“In the beginning, we were just participants, but now we are friends. We’ve created a global community that will last. This is very unique and precious.”

A standout moment came during a masterclass led by Prof. Martin Muhando, Chair of Film Lab Zanzibar and CEO of the Mashariki Festival in Kigali, Rwanda.

He shared insights into the East African film and animation industry, emphasising the potential for innovation and job creation in Tanzania.

The Danish Ambassador, Jesper Kammersgaard, also paid a special visit, observing the training and offering feedback on the web series. His presence underscored the importance of international collaboration in driving creative industries forward.

Looking ahead, TanzAnimation3 is already in the works for 2026, aiming to expand this transformative exchange and strengthen ties between Tanzanian and Danish animators.

The program also plans to collaborate with the Tanzania Film Board to enhance infrastructure and regulatory support for the local animation industry.

As the sun sets on Zanzibar, the future of Tanzanian animation is just beginning to rise. With programs like TanzAnimation2, the industry is poised for a creative revolution—one frame at a time.