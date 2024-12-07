The Christmas Run: A heartwarming tale of love, grief and holiday magic

On a rainy evening in the vibrant city of Dar es Salaam, movie buffs swap their umbrellas for popcorn and glitz at the dazzling premiere of The Christmas Run.

Held at Century Cinemax on December 4, 2024, the event draws an excited crowd of movie enthusiasts, filmmakers, and celebrities from Tanzania and across East Africa, all gathered to celebrate this festive cinematic creation.

Produced by Black Unicorn Studios, this Tanzanian gem brings together the country’s top talent and some fresh new faces for a holi day film that blends love, loss, and the beautiful chaos of modern relationships.

The romantic comedy, co-produced by Black Unicorn Studios (Tanzania) and Okada Media (Kenya), unfolds a poignant tale set against the vibrant backdrop of Dar es Salaam.

Written by Steven Maseke, Serge Noukoue, and Angela Ruhinda, who also serves as the executive producer, The Christmas Run explores themes of grief, love, and the magic of the holiday season.

Directed by Kenya’s acclaimed Enos Olik, the film’s premiere is a star-studded affair that captivates the audience from start to finish.

For Angela Ruhinda, executive producer and writer, the premiere exceeds all expectations.

“The Dar premiere exceeds my expectations!” she exclaims.

“Everyone comes out dressed according to the theme—red, black, and gold—and the audience is so receptive. It’s overwhelming to see how much they enjoy themselves.”

The atmosphere of joy and festivity fills the venue, adding to the magic of the evening.

“The screen and the venue itself are just filled with the festive spirit,” Angela reflects.

“And of course, the audience is incredibly impressed with the actors and the overall production. That is a proud moment for all of us.”

The night is a resounding success, with a packed cinema buzzing with excitement.

“It’s a full house!” Angela shares, her voice brimming with pride.

"The turnout is amazing. It’s heartwarming to see how many people came out to support this local production."

The Christmas Run tells the story of Nurusia (played by Talie Gray), a woman navigating the complexities of love and grief during the holiday season.

Angela hopes the film resonates with audiences, leaving them feeling inspired.

"The film is about finding hope and love after loss," she explains. "I hope audiences see themselves in the story and feel uplifted by the message."

Talie Gray, who takes the lead role of Nurusia, is equally moved by the premiere experience.

“It goes way better than I expect. I’m nervous about seeing myself on screen for the first time, but the response from the audience is incredible,” she says.

“It’s such a joy to see this story come together with my castmates and friends in the crowd. The evening is truly special.”

The film's ensemble cast includes the talented Noel Magoti, Salim Mohamed, and Jane Masha, with special appearances from notable East African stars like Fareed Khimani, Sarah Hassan, and Idris Sultan.

Together, they bring the story's themes of emotional healing and love to life with heartfelt performances. The chemistry between Talie and her co-star, Noel Magoti, who plays Alex Chacha, is especially notable, with their on-screen relationship drawing praise from the audience.

The Christmas Run marks a milestone for East Africa’s growing film industry, demonstrating both the potential and passion of the region's filmmakers.

This co-production between Tanzania and Kenya highlights the power of cross-border collaboration in elevating the industry to new heights. The film promises to set new standards for local productions, thanks to its high-quality direction, engaging storytelling, and talented cast.

The film also serves as a testament to the potential of East African cinema in reaching broader regional and international audiences.

“This film is a testament to what we can achieve when we come together across borders to share our stories,” said Angela. “It’s part of a larger movement of East African filmmakers pushing for greater recognition.”

With its official release set for December 6, 2024, The Christmas Run will be available in cinemas across Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda, offering a heartwarming escape into a world of holiday cheer and emotional depth.

As the film continues to capture the hearts of audiences, it solidifies the reputation of Black Unicorn Studios, founded by Angela and her sister Alinda, as a pioneering force in East Africa’s entertainment landscape.

Their previous success with Binti set high expectations, and with The Christmas Run, they once again prove their ability to produce quality films that resonate deeply with audiences.

Despite the rain, the premiere of The Christmas Run feels like the perfect holiday treat to warm up a hilly evening. The film’s blend of heart, humour, and holiday magic has the audience hooked from the first scene, and as the credits roll, it’s clear that this production is something special.

For Talie Gray, seeing the hard work of their 10-day shoot come to life on screen is incredibly rewarding. “The audience’s amazing feed- back is a blessing,” she shares.

“It’s surreal to see it all come together. This experience will stay with me for a long time.”

Her co-star Noel Magoti, who portrays Alex Chacha, has been lauded for his authentic chemistry and remarkable acting. “This has been surreal. The audience’s reaction has been overwhelming, and I feel relieved and proud,” Noel shares.

For Steven Maseke, the original storyteller, witnessing his work resonate with audiences was a profoundly moving experience. “Writing something in your room and then watching it unfold on the big screen is almost surreal,” he says.

Although new to the romantic comedy genre, Maseke poured his heart into creating a love story that intertwines romance with grief—a deeply personal and poignant theme. “Finding two characters who could connect emotionally was the best part of the process,” he reflects.

The Christmas Run is set to officially premiere in cinemas across East Africa on December 6, 2024, promising to delight audiences with its humor, heartfelt moments, and holiday charm.

For The Christmas Run, the journey is just beginning, and with its promise of laughter, tears, and holiday magic, it’s sure to capture the hearts of moviegoers across East Africa for years to come.

It’s a film that not only celebrates the holiday season but also offers a message of hope and resilience that resonates well beyond the screen.