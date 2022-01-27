The race to rail: Africa’s fastest trains

By Bird More by this Author

Nairobi. African governments are ramping up the development of railway infrastructure through multi-billion dollar deals and replacing fleets of outdated-diesel powered locomotives with electric ones in a race to place faster trains on its tracks.

Ever since Abbas the First, opened Africa’s pioneering railway in Egypt in the 1850’s, the primary mission behind the continent’s railways has been clear - to stimulate trade.

During the colonial era that trade became a flood as Africa commodities headed overseas at scale, their export organised and financed by extractive industries on railways that ran almost exclusively from mine to port. No wonder, perhaps, that those lines were left to crumble after the colonists had moved on.

Those that were left were usually still providing logistics for extractive industries, benefiting multinationals rather than colonial governments. There was very little incentive for governments to invest. Now, with inter-regional trade in Africa taking off and as governments see more and more opportunity to benefit from moving goods at scale within the continent - and people, too, that has changed.

Railways are now being seen as a key catalysts for intra-African regional trade and to more efficiently move large numbers of people between key cities. African governments at the national, state and city level are getting behind rail and even competing on the quality and speed of their networks. An ambitious multi-million US dollar African Union project christened the “African Integrated High-Speed Railway Network” (AIHSRN) is adding impetus to the rollout of high speed trains.

This is what the “race for rail” looks now:

Nigeria’s Red trains.

The acquisition of two high speed trains capable of some 330 km per hour, by Lagos State for its Red Line metro project, a 37-kilometre intracity railway system, makes them the fastest in the region.

The project is expected to begin commercial operations in the last quarter of 2022 or early 2023. On a global scale the trains would rank third in the world for speed, tied with Germany’s world-famous InterCity Express train, “White Worm”. AI Boraq, Morocco

Morocco inaugurated its first high-speed train in November 2018, with the unveiling of the continent’s first bullet train, AI Boraq. The train has a top speed of up to 320 km per hour.

Suez canal on rails, Egypt

Regional Express Train (RET), Senegal

Coradia Polyvalent trains, Algeria

Bullet train, Tanzania

Gautrain, South Africa

Djibouti train, Ethiopia

The modern 753 km electrified single-track standard gauge railway line between Ethiopia and the port of Djibouti supports trains with a maximum speed of 160 km per hour.

The line has significantly reduced travel times to 12 hours from up to 3 days.

SNCFT train, Tunisia

Madaraka Express, Kenya

Kenya’s first standard-gauge line began operations in May 31st, 2017. Until the the country had relied on a colonial-era meter-gauge railway. Trains christened the Madaraka Express operate at a maximum speed of 120 km per hour, limited by the speed of their diesel locomotives. The line carries people and freight. The 482 km line between Nairobi and Mombasa may see higher speeds once the line is electrified.