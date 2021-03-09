UBA Bank launches mobile App

According to insiders, the App is more than a banking experience as it brings together the best of financial management, payments and lifestyle services as it seeks to promote digital banking platform in the country.

Dar es Salaam. The United Bank for Africa (UBA Bank) has on Tuesday March 9 announced the launch of its new Mobile App with fragmented digital customer touchpoint which includes web, mobile, USSD and chat.

According to insiders, the App is more than a banking experience as it brings together the best of financial management, payments and lifestyle services as it seeks to promote digital banking platform in the country.

Speaking today at the launch of the UBA Mobile App, UBA Bank Tanzania Head Digital Banking Asupya Bussi said that the UBA Mobile App is targeted for at UBA account holders and prospective customers who can also download the App and onboard in a seamless way in order to get the New App experience.

‘This App has a sleek and trendy user interface that lets users build in their own image with a range of preferences designed to make life simpler’, said Busi.

Bussi added: This App has a distinctive user interface and with the latest design and usability trends that will eventually give differentiated experience for key segments like the youth. It also has increased features and innovation delivery delight for customers with better speed to market enhancements.

Also at the launch was UBA Bank Tanzania Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications Brendansia Kileo who said that the new UBA Mobile App was developed to further enhance ease of banking, reduce cost of Banking both for the bank and its customers and develop lasting customer relationships through superior customer experience.

‘This App provides safety and a trusted payment system. Our customers can walk around with their virtual money knowing they have 24/7 access to their funds and customers private account information are never disclosed during payment transaction, said Kileo.

She said that the App ensures improved operational efficiency and drastic reduction of transaction processing time, redefines customer experience and retention as customers can be served on a personalized level. Such benefits are crucial to our customers as it ensures business continuity as customers can bank anywhere regardless of location.

‘Our investments we have made over the years in the area of technology has started bearing fruits. This is because with the UBA new Mobile Banking App demonstrates our resolve to provide unparalleled experience across all our channels which is line with UBA Bank vision to dominate Africa’s digital banking space, said Kileo.



