Why do we keep doing the Lord’s work on roads?

I have been reading news reports about road accidents, particularly head-on collisions, and honestly, I am tired of saying “Maskinii” and moving on.

As someone who uses road transport daily and has lost loved ones to road traffic accidents, I cannot help wondering whether our hardworking and sikivu InCharge ever sits in the office and asks, “What can we do to stop this?”

Because, respectfully, why are we helping Malaika Israel with his workload?

Someone wakes up, dresses, says goodbye to their family, goes to work and makes plans for the weekend. Then, a careless overtaking manoeuvre later, an entire family is mourning.

And all we have to say is, “Bwana alitoa, Bwana ametwaa, jina la Bwana lihimidiwe.”

Please, do not misunderstand me. I understand grief, and I respect faith. But sometimes, we are attributing to heaven what deserves an investigation on earth.

Not every tragedy is preventable, but some road deaths are. Dangerous driving, poor infrastructure, unroadworthy vehicles and weak enforcement can turn an ordinary journey into a family’s worst nightmare.

Naturally, I went to our house of statistics, hoping to find some encouragement And I did.

Its 2025 report shows road accidents declined by 22.4 per cent, from 1,735 in 2024 to 1,347 in 2025. Fatal accidents fell by 22.1 per cent, while deaths dropped from 1,715 to 1,275.

That is 440 fewer deaths. Injuries also declined by 424.

Excellent progress. Whoever contributed to those reductions deserves recognition.

Then my happiness lasted approximately five minutes.

Because 1,275 people still died in one year. These are not just numbers. They are somebody’s parents, children, siblings, wife, husband and friends.

Me and my numbers then went to visit another office. This time, the Ministry of Health.

And there, I found a statement that made me put my calculator down.

The Ministry also identifies road traffic accidents among the leading causes of death for people aged 15 to 59.

Excuse me! These are people raising children, building businesses, paying taxes and planning their futures. Some have not even finished paying their loans, and now we are discussing them in past tense? WHY?

I know death is inevitable. But there is a difference between accepting mortality and accepting preventable deaths as part of life.

Which brings me to our roads. Why do so many two-way highways allow vehicles travelling in opposite directions to meet head-on, separated by little more than a painted line and the driver's good intentions?

I know we cannot transform every road into a modern dual carriageway overnight. Budgets exist, unfortunately. But could we prioritise dangerous sections, introduce physical barriers where appropriate, improve overtaking lanes, enforce traffic laws and ensure vehicles are roadworthy?

I want fewer condolence statements and more evidence of action. Investigate accidents. Fix dangerous sections. Hold reckless drivers accountable. Measure success by lives saved, not meetings held.

And yes, celebrate the 440 fewer deaths. But imagine saving hundreds more.

I have lost loved ones on our roads, so perhaps this subject hits closer to home. Still, you do not need to experience that loss to understand why it matters.

You only need to love somebody.