When did women’s clothes become everyone’s business?

I have been approached several times, mostly by women, asking me to remove my kikuku.

“You are a mother now.”

And I am always left thinking…

Okay. And?

Did motherhood come with a government gazette?

Because nobody sent me the memo that after giving birth, my ankle suddenly became a matter of national concern.

Apparently, there is a list somewhere.

Congratulations on the baby.

No more kikuku. Dress differently. Behave differently.

And please report to the Ministry of Heshima for further instructions.

But this little ankle bracelet always takes me into a much bigger conversation we have in Tanzania about women’s clothes.

Whenever someone decides another woman is dressed “wrong”, the usual suspects arrive.

“Hiyo siyo heshima ya mwanamke.”

“A woman should dress decently.”

Then comes my favourite “Sio mila zetu.”

Excuse me… Which mila zetu?

Tanzania has more than 120 ethnic groups. So when you say “sio mila zetu,” please, I need to know which we we are talking about.

Because imagine I walk into the office tomorrow wearing traditional Hehe attire.

Will somebody still pull me aside?

“Beatrice! Hiyo siyo heshima ya mwanamke!”

Or will everybody suddenly relax because I have announced that the outfit is traditional?

That is when I start wondering: what exactly are we measuring?

The skin showing?

The length?

The tightness?

The number of beads?

And, most importantly, who gave you the measuring tape?

And why does entering a government office mean my kikuku has to clock out?

I understand dress codes. If your workplace says formal, dress formal. If an event has a specific requirement, follow it. If the invitation says “black tie”, please do not arrive looking like you are going to buy tomatoes.

But there is a difference between saying, “That outfit is not appropriate for this occasion,” and declaring, “A respectable woman does not dress like that.”

One is about context, the other is about character. And somehow, women’s clothes are expected to provide a full character reference.

Skirt too short? Character questioned. Top too revealing? Character questioned.Trousers too tight? Emergency meeting.

Ankle bracelet after motherhood? National investigation. Even in Matthew 5, when Jesus talks about lust, He does not turn to women and say, “Ladies, please wear something longer.”

He puts responsibility on the person doing the looking, in fact, His language is deliberately extreme: if your eye causes you to sin, gouge it out. If your hand causes you to sin, cut it off.

If you are going to tell me that a woman must dress a certain way because a man might look at her differently, then surely we should talk about the responsibility of the person doing the looking.

A woman can wear something you would never choose and still be respectful.

She can be a mother and still like fashion.

She can show an ankle without launching a cultural crisis.

So before we tell another woman that her clothes are “not our culture”, perhaps we should pause.

Whose culture? Which community?