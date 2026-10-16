A letter to my brothers… Please marry with your brains, not your eyes!

Dear brothers, a small family meeting, please. No minutes will be taken, but some of you need to take notes.

When choosing a wife, kindly use more than your eyes. I know the nyash is giving, the lips pana are doing their ministry, and the face card has never declined. The waist is waisting, the pictures are picturing, and your friends are in the comments saying, “Bro has won!”

Congratulations! But can she raise children?

Can she manage conflict without turning the entire family into a season of The Real Housewives of Dar es Salaam?

Can she apologize when she is wrong, or does she believe saying sorry is a violation of her human rights?

Brothers, a big nyash is not a parenting qualification, and lips pana are not a certificate in emotional intelligence.

Please ask about her beliefs, values, morals, kindness, and emotional maturity. Find out how she treats people who cannot do anything for her. Watch how she handles anger, disappointment, and accountability.

Because the woman who looks like a whole vacation on Instagram might turn your home into a compulsory family meeting every Sunday.

And here is where my concern begins.

Your mother will have to deal with her laziness. Your sister will have to manage her attitude. Your children might spend years unpacking the trauma she refuses to address. Meanwhile, you will be somewhere saying, “But she is beautiful.”

Yes, brother. We can see that. Unfortunately, beauty cannot cook emotional stability for dinner.

Your mother did not raise you for all those years just so you could bring home a full-time headache with a premium face card.

Your sister does not deserve to walk on eggshells in her own family because your wife thinks respect is a subscription service reserved for her alone.

And your children deserve a mother who understands that raising human beings requires patience, kindness, and emotional responsibility, not just matching outfits and birthday photoshoots.

Now, let me be clear. I am not saying beautiful women are poor wives. Some beautiful women are kind, intelligent, hardworking, and emotionally mature.

The problem is choosing a woman because she is beautiful while treating character like an optional extra.

You can marry a woman who looks like a million dollars and still live in emotional bankruptcy.

And you, dear brother, are not even my biggest concern. You are a grown man. If you decide to use your eyes for the interview and forget to conduct a background check on her character, that is your decision. You will discover the terms and conditions after the wedding.

My concern is the rest of the family who never got a vote in your selection process.

Because here is something you need to understand: we all live with the consequences of the woman a man chooses to bring into his family.

Your wife may be your choice, but the home she helps create becomes an environment your mother, your sister, and your children may all have to navigate.

So, please, before you kneel with that ring, stand up with some sense. Ask the difficult questions. Observe her character. Examine your own values, too, because you cannot demand a woman with a beautiful heart when yours is still under construction.

Marry beauty if you want, brother, but make sure character comes with the package.

Because when the nyash settles, the makeup comes off, and the honeymoon ends, somebody still has to raise those children.

And, respectfully, “But she was fine” is not a parenting plan.

Love and prayers,