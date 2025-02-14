Building happy families in a media-mad world

We are witnessing an unprecedented revolution in communication and media. The internet has transformed global connectivity, allowing for instant information exchange and effectively creating a "global village" where people can communicate across the world in real time.

Newspapers, books, telephones, mobile phones, magazines, television, radio, cinema, social media, blogs, wikis, virtual worlds, Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, TikTok, iMessage, X (Twitter), Pinterest, Snapchat, LinkedIn, and Reddit are among the top platforms of human communication today.

A "media-mad society" refers to a society where the influence of the media, particularly social media, is so pervasive and intense that it can become obsessive or uncontrolled, often leading to distorted perceptions of reality, amplified social anxieties, and a strong dependence on external validation through online interactions.

How can we build happy families amid this overwhelming and instantaneous amount of dazzling global information and connectivity? A happy family is built on a strong foundation of solid communication, love, trust, shared values, and an environment where each member feels valued. Quality time spent together and engaging in activities everyone enjoys allows family members to grow and thrive.

What are the key factors in fostering happy families amid this media revolution? The following are strategies for navigating this digital era while addressing potential dangers such as obsession, reduced face-to-face interaction, social comparisons, cyberbullying, and reduced family time:

Move from constant exposure to controlled communication: Family members are constantly bombarded with information and stimuli from various media platforms, leading to information overload and difficulty in forming meaningful family bonds. To counter this, we must cut down on media time and prioritise intentional communication within the family.

Move from social comparison to a goal-focused family: The tendency of family members to constantly compare themselves to curated online personas often leads to feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. While it's important to learn from others, let's avoid unhealthy comparisons and instead focus on building competence by setting and pursuing family goals. We should carefully choose what we want to emulate. These must reflect our family mission and values.

Move from clickbait culture to intentionality culture: Clickbait refers to sensationalised or misleading content designed to attract clicks. It often exaggerates claims or leaves out key information to drive traffic. Instead of being passive consumers, families should cultivate discernment, questioning content and filtering out what does not align with their goals and values.

Moreover, algorithmic filtering on social media increasingly exposes individuals only to information that aligns with their existing beliefs. This can limit critical thinking and perspective. Let’s become intentional consumers of information, seeking diverse viewpoints and making conscious media choices.

Lastly, let's foster open communication, regularly expressing our feelings, needs, and concerns with honesty and transparency. We need to create quality time together, actively engaging in shared activities and experiences as a family, and showing appreciation, affection, and support for one another.