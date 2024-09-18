Empowering teen mothers: The story of Rukwa Teen Mothers’ Camp

On a sunny afternoon at Mpui village, Sumbawanga district, the atmosphere at the Rukwa Teen Mothers Camp was filled with a sense of purpose.

Over twenty girls, clad in white t-shirts and black skirts, were busy baking bread, while others worked diligently on sewing machines in an adjacent room, crafting garments.

These young women, once burdened by the stigma of teen motherhood, were now rebuilding their lives, thanks to a camp designed to uplift and empower them.

The Rukwa Teen Mothers Camp was established two years ago with the support of Forward Motion (FOMO), a non-governmental organization founded in September 2011. FOMO's mission is to improve the lives of women, girls, children, and marginalized groups, and the camp for teen mothers is a key part of this effort.

Girls from three villages—Mpui, Kapewa, and Mkima—gather at the camp to receive training in baking and tailoring. So far, 45 girls have graduated, including 19-year-old Anel Semateketa. A mother of two, Anel completed both courses and received a sewing machine upon graduation. Although she is now equipped with valuable skills, she faces challenges in securing the capital to start her own business.

"I am happy I have the baking skills, but I need about Sh150,000 to start my own business," Anel explained. "This would allow me to feed my children and support my parents, and it would show society that life can go on even after becoming a teen mother."

Like many of her peers, Anel has faced societal judgment for her situation. However, she chose baking because she recognized a market for cakes and pastries in her community, believing it would allow her to prove herself and challenge the stereotypes.

At the helm of the camp is matron Ikupa Kipagile, who emphasizes that the camp's mission goes beyond just supporting teen mothers. They also work with girls from vulnerable backgrounds to prevent early pregnancies by educating them about sexual and reproductive health. According to Ikupa, poverty is a major driver of teen pregnancies in the region, as young girls are often forced to engage in income-generating activities at a young age.

"Through the camp, we educate parents and the community about reproductive health and encourage them to speak openly with their children, particularly about menstrual hygiene and body changes," Ikupa said.

The camp not only provides practical training but also works to boost the girls' self-esteem. Many arrive at the camp feeling hopeless, stigmatized by their communities, and burdened by negative labels like msimbe (unmarried mother) and poor. Ikupa and her team work hard to change that.

"We’ve made progress, but stigma still lingers in the community," Ikupa noted. "However, people are beginning to see the positive changes in these girls’ lives."

One of the success stories from the camp is 18-year-old Emaculata Chapewa, a mother of one. Emaculata was forced out of her home when she became pregnant, but after her mother took her back in, she joined the camp and completed both the tailoring and baking courses. She now earns money by making clothes and working at the camp’s bakery.

"I’m grateful for the skills I’ve learned here," said Emaculata. "I encourage other girls to join the camp and not to be discouraged by the stigma. There’s so much to gain."

The Managing Director of FOMO, Vivian Sirikwa, founded the Rukwa Teen Mothers Camp after observing the high rate of teen pregnancies in the region. What started with 13 participants has grown to serve 133 teen mothers, though not all have been able to graduate due to logistical challenges, such as living far from the camp.

Vivian emphasized the importance of community support in helping these girls utilize the skills they’ve gained. "It’s vital for the community to support these girls in starting their businesses rather than waiting for the camp to provide everything," she said.

Running the camp has not been without challenges. Vivian has struggled with a lack of sponsors to support her initiative. Fortunately, companies like Oryx have stepped in, providing essential tools for the baking project, and two teachers were hired to train the graduates in baking.

Looking to the future, Vivian plans to expand the camp’s reach, with a new project in Dar es Salaam on the horizon. Through her relentless efforts, she hopes to continue transforming the lives of teen mothers, showing them that they can rise above the stigma and build successful futures.

The Rukwa Teen Mothers Camp is a testament to the resilience and potential of young women when given the right tools and support. With more projects on the way, the future looks brighter for the girls of Rukwa and beyond.