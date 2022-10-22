Fatema Juma, a personal trainer transforming lives

By Amena Taiyeb

The Free Dictionary defines ‘Wonder Woman’ as a woman who can be a successful wife and have a professional career at the same time.

I came across one such woman who has been helping women and men transform their lives with healthy lifestyle routines. She is renowned for training celebrities and athletes.

Meet Fatema Juma, a 27-year-old certified nutritionist and fitness trainer who is introducing people to healthier versions of themselves.

As a child, Fatema, who was born in 1995, was on the heavier side of the scale, which contributed to her being bullied and having low self-esteem.

“I did not have any friends in middle school, and I felt very unloved, but my family was always there for me,” she says.

She spent time alone as no one wanted to be friends with the ‘chubby’ kid. She was the child who was never invited to birthday parties, dinners, or even lunch at school.

As a lone wolf, Fatema found comfort in Cadbury chocolate bars, pringles and lays crisps, coca-cola, and chocolate ice cream. They were a temporary fix and Fatema didn’t realise they were doing her more harm than good.

The mother of three got married at the age of 19, and had to put a pause on her further studies.

“If a guy loves me despite my weight, I can leave my studies for his sake,” she shares.

And this is exactly what she did.

A failed marriage

A few months later, Fatema realised she was expecting. The marriage however, didn’t last. Fatema always thought her weight and physical appearance were the reason her marriage failed. This was a difficult phase for her.

For the sake of her sanity, Fatema and her daughter, Siyana, moved to the United Kingdom to live with Fatema’s grandmother.

When her daughter Siyana was five months old, Fatema experienced a sudden weight gain, which she brushed off as postpartum. She knew something wasn’t right when she felt excessive hunger, irritability, mood swings and insomnia, even though she was up almost every hour with Siyana. After consulting a doctor, she found out she had hyperthyroidism. She started her treatment immediately as it was very severe.

Taking action

Fatema felt embarrassed that she couldn’t look after her daughter. She couldn’t run after Siyana without feeling shortness of breath and she needed assistance in the simplest of tasks.

A few days after her diagnosis, Fatema thought to herself that enough was enough. She couldn’t be there for her daughter if she wasn’t mobile herself. She was interested in clinical nutrition and dietetics and after a push from her family, Fatema decided to resume her studies for her daughter’s sake, who solely depended on her.

Life as a single mother in the UK was tough, but neither did it waiver her strength nor her faith. She believed in herself and knew that it would all be well. After four years of study, Fatema thought the best way to practice what she had learnt was to implement the theories on herself.

She weighed 88kgs at a height of 5’2 when she started working out. She lost 35kgs in 12 months. She returned to Tanzania with a new found confidence owing to her healthier version.

“I wondered how many women must be going through what I went through. Why do women suffer when they are overweight?” From her personal experience, the fitness guru knew that self-respect comes only when we are happy with what we see in the mirror. She knew she had to help these women, and thus, in 2015, The Fitness Stop was born.

Boosting women’s confidence

Fatema started training five women, then 10, 20, 30 and now she trains over 200 men and women. Her motive was to rid women of their self doubt.

After her second pregnancy, due to the symptoms she was experiencing, Fatemae was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). She knew that popping a pill was not the answer to this situation.

She had gained 20kgs in her second pregnancy and after delivery, she started working on herself to shed off the postpartum weight. But due to PCOS, losing weight was a harder task this time around.

It is very unfortunate how common PCOS is for women who are in their childbearing age. It may not be fatal, but it is despairing for women who want to conceive but cannot due to their weight and hormonal imbalance.

More determined this time, Fatema worked on herself and lost the weight eight months after delivery. Word had spread like wildfire that Fatema was training women with PCOS, some who went ahead and had successful pregnancies.

As she sailed in the same boat as these women, Fatema knew how to reverse PCOS with her knowledge. She tailored workout and diet regimes as per their bodies. There always came a phase when women would give up, and Fatema would say to them; “If I could do it, so can you. You aren’t doing this for me, you are doing it for your dream! Dreams won’t work unless you do.”

Fatema has aided with 44 PCOS babies, the latest being born last week. It brings her immense joy that she is able to assist women and men in achieving their dreams. The Fitness Stop is seven years old today.

Her success stories include model and former Miss Universe Tanzania 2016, Jihan Dimack, Yusuf Athumani, forward for Young African Sports Club and several Indian and Pakistani celebrities.

Clients’ testimonies

“It is not easy being a fat guy in Dar es Salaam. Weighing 90kgs in my prime years was a huge disappointment. Then I heard about Fatema from a friend and joining The Fitness Stop was so far the best decision of my life. It was life changing for me. I never thought I would be able to lose 35kgs in a year,” says Zeyn Gafoor.

Zeyn says it wasn’t easy eating healthy and being constant at working out.

“But that is what Fatema taught me. This change, this transformation isn’t a short term success. She made such easy meal plans that one wouldn’t think they were in a deficit. You can eat salad and eat biryani, all you have to do is work and don’t stop working! ’’shares Zeyn.

Another client, Zainab Amin, says she gained weight after child birth and managed to lose the weight with Fatema’s help.

“I just couldn’t find the time to exercise, so the weight stuck to me like a cobbler’s wax. I would despise the mirror. After learning of Fatema’s praises, I decided to join her.”

According to Zainab, Fatema taught her to love herself and after implementing this, she saw the biggest change in her life.

“I realised my worth and became consistent at working out and eating a balanced diet. She also explained the importance of all food groups and now I can enjoy my daily meals knowing that I am within my calorie deficit,” Zainab says.

Fatema holds a Master’s Degree in Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics and is currently pursuing her PhD in Women’s Medical Science.

The Fitness Stop Rangers were awarded the first position by The Indian High Commision during the annual Independence Day celebration this year. Fatema is also an In House Specialist at Kisutu Polyclinic located near the old post office in Kisutu area in the city centre.

Fatema has come a long way and still has a long way to go. This was just a brief about her journey of being a bullied chubby kid to a fit empowering woman. She believed in herself, and overcame her hardships. She also has the blessings of many families who have children in their homes due to her efforts and hard work.

Fatema remarried and is a mother to three beautiful daughters today.

Life is how you wish it to be, so make the most of it without having any remorse in your later years.