For Cleopatra, no wall in IT is too high to climb over

Dar es Salaam. For women to stand up and attain top leadership positions, there is a need for a paradigm shift in the country’s educational system.

It is high time that the government provided more books in schools that show the power of women in society and in the corporate world.

Ms Cleopatra Mukangara - who is currently the head of IT strategy and Software at Vodacom Tanzania, with over 14 years’ experience as an IT professional and very strong background in project management and digital transformation initiative - gives our esteemed readers her life journey fighting to show that woman can be as successful as men when it comes to the IT sector.

Ms Cleopatra’s professional career extends overseas where she spent over five years in the United States as a business analyst, product and project manager. Her career in these positions spans various industries, including publishing, health and entertainment.

Before coming to Tanzania, she spent her days at a sports company known as EA Sports Electronics, and also worked with MTV media for a long time.

Ms Cleopatra graduated from the University of Dar es Salaam in Computer Science, and studied at the Polytechnic Institute of NYU taking the subjects of Telecommunications Networks.

She is also the mother of one son and currently lives in Dar es Salaam with her family. Despite hard work in the office and her position as woman, she never misses a chance to be with her family.

She says consistency and hard work will bring positive results every single day. In 2010, she decided to come back to Tanzania, and she was fortunate to be selected as technical director for the project to convert the traditional driver’s licence into computerised driver’s licence.

“We used to have those booklets. Today, a driver’s licence has a chip inside, making it electronic. I led implementation of the project across the country for the Tanzania Revenues Authority (TRA). It took six years to complete the project,” said Ms Cleopatra.

She added that after the project was successful, she took time off to take care of her family.

Ms Cleopatra narrates she did not always know what she wanted to be, but she always knew that she could work in corporate sectors due to her family.

“I grew with the parent who was a lecturer and she was one among the people who started the first gender centre at University of Dar es Salaam, which aimed at helping young girls to get scholarships at the University of Dar es Salaam.”

She added that when she was going to get her master’s degree in Telecom, it was a point when she knew that she wanted to work at a Telecom company.

“In 2003 when she graduates her first degree, Vodacom, Buzz and Airtel come to the university and I realises that and grabbed the opportunity,” she said.

Despite her overseas exposure, Ms Cleopatra explains that, one among her challenges is not working in the telecom industry despite graduating with a Telecom Master’s degree. Besides, the team I work with at TRA were all men.

“I remember during that time when I worked with the TRA, on that project were all men, but I also remember I graduated with a Master’s degree in Telecom, but unluckily I didn’t get the chance to work for a telecom company until now,” said Ms Cleopatra.

Usually, every person has her or his memorable experience in life, but for Ms Cleopatra, her memorable experience is when she led people into creating the computer driver licence by training the police and other TRA officers.

She is proud of that because she trained staff on how the system works because back then many people were not computer literate.

“Imagine, I was the only woman showing people, showing end to end how people can understand how to use the first computerised driver licence,” she said.

Ms Cleopatra said whenever she saw people driving cars, she smiled because that was her project and she was the first woman to start that, she knows that if women were given a chance to show their skills, they can perform wonders.

After the projects were completed by 100 percent, then that was the point where she knew that she made the best career choice of her life.

“Working with TRA on computerised driving licence made me realise that I choose the right career because that was the thing, I want to create a solution to make people a better living”, said Cleopatra.

Miss Cleopatra narrates that, the only thing that keeps motivating her, is the thing that she enjoys to do all the day, because if you don’t like what you do then you won’t be motivated.

“I Am always coming up with new ideas, though that is because I enjoy doing what I do: finding solutions”, said Cleopatra.

In order to explain what people should do to become successful, they only need three things which are, to keep focused, being patient and hard-working.

“Always being genuine and working from your heart, there is a way you can be successful and keep the focus and learn from each experience and push things to the limit”, said Cleopatra.

Ms Cleopatra added that she likes more to talk with young females and recruit those who have passion in IT issues, but what makes women not rise is because sometimes women don’t like each other.

“We women are always seeing other competitions which are not good, all women have their unique way to bring up to the table and seek advice on what other people are doing,” said Ms Cleopatra.

Ms Cleopatra also mentioned the benefits of having a woman into leadership positions. In her own narration, she says that women always bring and create ‘the family thing’ at the corporate office.

“People are always feeling safe when working with a woman as the leader, this is because women create the feeling of family, are easy to understand the emotional and always bring together people no matter what the situation,” said Ms Cleopatra.

The main causes that make women fail to rise to top leadership positions is all about bias and the education system.

“I remember when talking with girls, if you ask them what the professionals are doing, they will always think your Human Resources are not good, women can work in different sectors,” said Ms Cleopatra.

Additionally, the education system must keep the female in mind that they can achieve good things if they put their mind to it. Apart from that, bias always makes people hate each other and that is one reason why women can’t achieve leadership positions.

In explaining the standards on how women leaders are set to bring about changes from their leadership positions, Ms Cleopatra says you need feedback, promote strength and showcase if someone is doing good and being respectful.

“Feedback is one of the best things which women in leadership need, because we want to hear what those people think about us. Also, we should showcase those people who perform their work well, and are respectful all round,” said Ms Cleopatra.