Jonia says women should hone leadership skills early in their careers

Jonia Kashalaba, the Associate Director in the Tax Department at PwC Tanzania, is a seasoned professional with over 13 years of experience in tax and has over three years of international exposure in Dubai and Ghana.

At PwC, she wears many hats. She provides tax compliance and consulting services to clients across various sectors, with a specific focus on the oil and gas sector, where she leads tax assignments for key players.

She also specialises in international taxation and transactions, and has been actively involved in the preparation of tax structuring reports for multinational corporations.

Her scope of work extends to conducting tax due diligence projects covering multiple jurisdictions, offering invaluable assistance to clients in resolving disputes with the Tanzania Revenue Authority, and advising clients on the tax implications of major transactions.

Her career journey started soon after she completed a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Mzumbe University and was hired after she was immediately hired by PwC.

Her commitment to continuous improvement led her to pursue professional qualifications, including the Advanced Diploma in International Taxation (ADIT), ACCA, and CPA, building a strong foundation in what she does.

She says that while in Dubai, she was part of the international tax team, advising and assisting clients in setting up companies in Africa and the Middle East.

“A global mindset is important, and the opportunity to work in diverse locations, including secondments to Ghana (for 18 months) and Dubai (for 12 months), has provided me with invaluable international exposure. This exposure has enriched my perspective and skills set, contributing to my professional development,” said Jonia.

Commenting on how the 13 years of work experience built her leadership muscle, she says that working at PwC has played a crucial role in shaping and strengthening her leadership muscles.

At PwC, the nature of work demands that individuals, regardless of their level, take on leadership responsibilities as their work relies on teamwork, coaching colleagues, and managing diverse stakeholders such as clients and the government/revenue authority.

Adding to that, she says, ‘whole leadership,’ a key professional attribute emphasised at PwC, underscores the importance of leading oneself and others to make a difference and create a positive impact in a responsible, authentic, resilient, inclusive, and passionate manner.

“The expectation to demonstrate such leadership skills from the junior level onward has been instrumental in my continuous development of leadership skills throughout my career, contributing to where I stand today,” she says.

When asked about the challenges she goes through and how she overcomes them amidst multiple responsibilities, she says wearing many hats means multitasking, and this can be demanding, leading to potential challenges in time management, prioritisation, and maintaining focus.

“I employ various strategies to address these challenges,” he says.

To overcome these, she has set various strategies to address these challenges, including effective communication, which is also very important and helps to manage everyone’s expectations.

Delegating tasks is a crucial aspect of her work setup, as it not only reduces her workload but also helps to transfer knowledge to team members.

Prioritising tasks based on urgency and impact and regularly reassessing priorities is key to ensuring that crucial matters are addressed promptly, she adds.

Jonia is also spearheading the diversity and inclusive leadership, with a specific focus on supporting women within PwC Tanzania.

She is responsible for leading initiatives to empower women at PwC Tanzania, which is in line with PwC’s commitment to creating an inclusive environment through gender equity and increasing women’s representation in leadership roles.

“This role is important in ensuring that PwC's commitment to gender equity is achieved. Our initiatives include mentorship programmes and forums for sharing experiences and challenges,” says Jonia.

The forums not only empower but also provide a space for discussing the challenges faced on the journey to the top and possible solutions to overcome some of the challenges by getting guidance from women at higher levels.

The mentorship programmes offer valuable insights on the steps and areas of focus needed to ascend the professional ladder.

The diversity and inclusion leadership role is part of PwC's commitment to creating an inclusive workplace.

It aligns with the company's values and recognises the importance of diversity in driving success.

Incidentally, of the current PwC staff headcount of 254, 135 (53%) are women, and while there is only one female partner, there is a strong pipeline of women coming through with ladies in a slight majority at the senior levels of management, she says.

Just last year, Jonia was among the six winners of the ACCA Tanzania Advocacy Awards.

She was recognised for her contributions to support ACCA Tanzania and its members in various capacities under her role as the Vice Chair of the ACCA Member Network Panel.

“Winning this award serves as motivation to continue making a meaningful impact in my career and the accounting industry at large,” she says.

Jonia’s leadership style involves collaboratively seeking solutions with team members, encouraging active participation from team members, and providing support for their professional development and growth.

She cannot compromise on integrity, commitment to work, or continuous learning.

In the next five years, she envisions further growth in her leadership roles, possibly taking on more strategic responsibilities within PwC.