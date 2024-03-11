How Anna Gasembe embodies excellence and grit in her career

In the intricate fabric of the corporate world, there exist individuals whose stories transcend mere professional accomplishments.

They epitomise resilience, determination, and an unyielding quest for excellence.

Ms Anna Gasembe, the Zonal Sales Manager at Serengeti Breweries (T) Limited (SBL), stands tall as one such luminary, illuminating paths for women across Tanzania.

Ms Gasembe’s journey in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry spans over 15 years, marked by a solid commitment to growth and service.

Her voyage commenced in 2013, when she embarked on her career at SBL as a Sales Executive.

From those humble beginnings, her trajectory soared, propelling her through key roles such as Area Sales Manager and Customer Planning and Activations Manager, culminating in her current position as Zonal Sales Manager.

Reflecting on her journey, Ms Gasembe attributes her ascent through the ranks to her diligent and effective work ethic.

“The main goal of continuing to work hard is because I want to keep climbing higher so that others can also climb to fill the gap I leave behind," she explains.

Her words echo the ethos of empowerment and inclusivity, resonating with her vision of seeing women thrive in the workforce, especially in Tanzania.

At the heart of Ms Gasembe's ethos lies her unwavering belief in the power of resilience and determination.

Drawing inspiration from trailblazers like President Samia Suluhu Hassan, she champions the notion that women can ascend to leadership positions through sheer grit and excellence.

"It’s very possible for us women to take the lead in top positions when we demonstrate resilience, determination, and relentless pursuit of excellence," she affirms.

Throughout her tenure at SBL, Ms Gasembe has been a beacon of inspiration, not only achieving remarkable milestones herself but also nurturing the talents of those around her.

She emphasises the importance of having role models and draws inspiration from the exemplary leaders within her organisation.

She says she has had some women who have achieved great things as her role models. This is one of the things that keeps her going without giving up.

“We've had several women in our company who have served as sources of inspiration for me. All of them have been inspiring me, and I have been looking into them as good examples as I climb in my career,” she said.

"I have always been inspired by what others are doing and I strive to do it even better. This is what has brought me to where I am today."

Ms Gasembe's track record speaks volumes about her commitment to excellence.

She spearheaded transformative initiatives like the Dar sales team's DMS usage, achieving an average of 74 percent from zero.

She also orchestrated the successful launch of Guinness TM, achieving a 1.9 percent value share within a short period and consistently delivering exceptional results.

She also initiated the Vibanda Umiza spirit listing initiative, turning it into a successful venture from zero sales to substantial weekly carton sales.

Her accolades, including Employee of the Month and Most Valuable Employee awards, bear testament to her indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication.

Beyond her professional endeavours, Ms Gasembe remains deeply entrenched in empowering women in the industry.

She has been an active member of the business community and a board member for Dar es Salaam Tecknohama Business Incubator (DTBI), under the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (Costech).

She endeavours to foster collaboration and mentorship, guiding aspiring female professionals to leadership positions and decision-making tables.

“I am not only dedicated to my personal growth but also passionate about empowering other women in the industry. With a desire to continue rising through the ranks, I want to inspire and mentor upcoming women professionals,” she says.

In Ms Gasembe's journey, there is more than just a tale of corporate success; it's a narrative woven with threads of resilience, determination, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

She says that her success also relied on SBL’s strong tradition of growing people who have demonstrated the ability to deliver excellent results in different ways.

“The success of SBL depends on every employee in our business.”

According to her, SBL was a place where one could make a positive mark on the world.

Whether through sustainability initiatives, human rights work, or the ripple economic impact each person creates by simply doing their job well,.

“At our company, there are endless opportunities to build shareholder value and make an impactful contribution to many communities. This has been a positive on my side as far as my passion and career aspiration are concerned,’ she said.

Her story serves as a guiding light for the upcoming generation of women, reminding them that with grit, passion, and unwavering determination, the sky's the limit.