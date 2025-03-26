RISING WOMAN 2025: Beatrix Mugishagwe: A life in journalism, film and advocacy

Beatrix Mugishagwe’s journey is one of resilience, passion and an unwavering dedication to storytelling as a tool for education and development. Born in what is now Kagera, Bukoba, Tanzania, she was raised in a dynamic environment that fostered adaptability.

Her father, a civil servant, moved frequently due to work, exposing young Beatrix to various regions of Tanzania, including Dar es Salaam and Moshi. This early exposure to different cultures and settings shaped her world-view and laid the foundation for her future career in journalism and film production.

Her education took her beyond Tanzania’s borders. After completing her primary education in Moshi and following her father’s professional movements, she pursued her secondary and high school education in Kenya.

Driven by a thirst for knowledge, she then travelled to Germany, where she earned a Master’s Degree in Mass Communications and Comparative Literature. This academic background not only deepened her understanding of media but also instilled in her a critical perspective on the role of communication in society.

Beatrix’s professional career began in Germany, where she worked as a journalist and television reporter for reputable media houses, including Deutsche Welle and TransTel. During her tenure, she covered various international stories, sharpening her skills as a journalist and storyteller. However, despite the professional success and stability in Germany, a sense of homesickness drew her back to Tanzania.

“I got homesick. At that time, there was no television in Tanzania, apart from Zanzibar Television. I was too ambitious; I wanted to start a TV station,” she recalls.

Beatrix saw an opportunity to contribute to her home country’s media landscape. Her return to Tanzania coincided with Reginald Mengi’s plan to establish a television station. A mutual acquaintance, the late Rashidi Mbuguni, introduced her to Mengi, recognising her expertise in journalism.

While Beatrix initially joined the project, ideological differences led her to step away. Mengi was focused on commercial success, while Beatrix envisioned television as a medium for social awareness, education, and development.

“But ideologically, we didn’t meet. He was a businessman, and I was more of an ideologist. I wanted television to be a tool for awareness and education,” she shares. This divergence in vision prompted her to rethink her approach.

Determined to create content that aligned with her ideals, she returned to Germany, where she strategised a new path. She reached out to her former employers, Deutsche Welle and ARD, exploring freelance opportunities that would allow her to work as an independent journalist.

Her goal was to cover stories across East and Central Africa, particularly in Bukoba, a place she had developed a deep fondness for. However, technological limitations at the time posed significant challenges in transmitting news footage from Africa to Europe.

“Technology wasn’t there yet. I would film elections or stories in Mozambique, but getting the material to Cologne was a challenge. By the time the footage arrived, the news was already stale.”

Despite these setbacks, she persisted in her vision of using media for education and social change. In pursuit of her vision, Beatrix founded Abantu Visions, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to producing educational films for public awareness.

Abantu Visions became a platform for impactful storytelling, focusing on crucial social issues such as democracy, climate change, and public health.

Among its early productions was a documentary series on Tanzania’s first multiparty elections, titled MADA MOTO (za Uchaguzi) presented by Pascal Mayalla and Amka Twende Pamoja. Another significant production was Mazingira Yangu, Mazingira Yetu, which addressed environmental conservation and climate change long before these topics gained mainstream attention.

The organisation’s work extended to television broadcasts on networks such as ITV, Star TV, and DTV. However, financial constraints meant that they often had to pay for their productions to be aired—a challenge that persists in independent media production.

One of Beatrix’s most acclaimed productions is Tumaini, an award-winning film that highlights the struggles of children orphaned by HIV/AIDS and the role of communities in supporting them. The film resonated widely, earning recognition from UNICEF and other international organisations.

Tumaini was not just a film but a movement, inspiring conversations on the need for communal responsibility in raising orphans.

Another groundbreaking project was Unsung Heroines: African Female Leaders. This documentary series aimed to spotlight African women leaders across various fields, inspiring young people, especially women, to aspire to leadership roles.

“The idea was to showcase African female leaders in various fields. We wanted young people, especially girls, to watch and say, ‘Oh, there’s a female president!’ or ‘I can become a millionaire by running in the Olympics!’”

The series featured prominent figures such as Wangari Maathai, the late Kenyan environmental activist and Nobel laureate; Angelique Kidjo, the renowned Beninese-French musician and activist; and Maria Mutola, the Mozambican Olympic gold medallist known as the “Maputo Express.” The series sought to challenge stereotypes and present African women as powerful, capable leaders.

Despite its impact, Unsung Heroines faced funding challenges. Initially supported by the Swiss, Norwegian, and Dutch embassies, the project was abruptly discontinued when a new programme officer deemed it irrelevant to Tanzanian development.

This decision was particularly disheartening as the series had gained traction in universities and schools, inspiring students to envision broader career possibilities.

Beatrix says, “We never finished the series, but my dream is to continue it.”

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Beatrix takes great pride in her family. She has two daughters, Gloria and Kirage. Kirage, following in her mother’s footsteps, she is a cinematographer.

Looking ahead, Beatrix remains committed to advocating for a stronger, more professional film industry in Tanzania. She envisions a future where Tanzanian films achieve international recognition while preserving indigenous narratives.

She emphasises the importance of proper training for actors, scriptwriters, editors, and other film professionals, arguing that storytelling is both an art and a discipline that requires continuous learning.

“I want to see more women behind the camera—scriptwriters, editors, directors. Acting is an art; you must study literature and acting and then break the rules in a way that fits our culture.”

Currently, she is working on two major projects; one aims to contribute to the ongoing national discourse on governance and democracy.

The second project focuses on gender-based violence, drawing parallels between personal relationships and political dynamics in Africa.

Beatrix Mugishagwe’s career exemplifies the power of media in shaping societal change. From journalism to documentary filmmaking, her work has consistently centred on advocacy, education, and empowerment.

While financial and structural obstacles remain, Mugishagwe remains resolute. “I’m not a commercial producer; I’m a storyteller with a social mission. That’s what drives me.”

Her story is a testament to the importance of perseverance, vision, and the belief that media can do more than entertain—it can educate, uplift, and transform societies. As she continues to push the boundaries of Tanzania and African cinema, her legacy is already evident in the films she has produced, the people she has inspired, and the next generation of filmmakers she is nurturing.



