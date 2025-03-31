RISING WOMAN 2025: Ruth champions financial inclusion for women in agriculture

For Ruth Gundula, her career in finance and business development has always been about much more than numbers and deals.

It is about making a lasting impact on the communities that need it most especially the women in agriculture who are often underserved and overlooked in the financial sector.

With over 19 years of experience in the finance and agribusiness sectors, Ruth has built a reputation as a pioneer in inclusive financial solutions.

Through her work, she has supported countless smallholder farmers, agribusinesses, and women entrepreneurs, helping them overcome financial barriers and access the resources needed to grow and succeed.

Currently serving at PASS Trust. Western Zone, Ruth plays a pivotal role in promoting agribusiness financing, strengthening value chains, and supporting smallholder farmers through strategic capacity-building initiatives.

Ruth’s passion for empowering rural communities, especially women, led her to pursue a career that would bridge financial gaps and spark sustainable development.





A passion for economic growth

“I have always been deeply passionate about supporting economic growth in rural areas, particularly for women,” she shared.

“I believe that by empowering women, especially in agriculture, we were not just improving their lives but uplifting entire communities.”

Her background in banking and later in agribusiness financing gave her the tools to understand the deep-rooted financial gaps that many women in agriculture face.

Ruth realized early on that women were often excluded from accessing the financial resources they needed to invest in modern farming equipment, grow their businesses, and improve their livelihoods.





Transforming leadership in finance

As Ruth rose through the ranks, she adopted leadership principles that have been instrumental in her success.

Integrity, collaboration, adaptability, and a results-oriented mindset guided her through the many challenges she encountered.

Her leadership style is one of mentorship and continuous learning.

Ruth has always been passionate about empowering others, especially women.

“Empowering others through mentorship and teamwork is key. It’s about bringing people together to achieve sustainable, long-term success,” she explains.

Over the years, Ruth has led several transformative projects in the finance and agribusiness sectors.

From transforming financial institutions to managing large-scale projects, she has learned invaluable lessons in strategic vision, stakeholder engagement, and resilience.

“Leading transformation in these sectors has taught me the importance of staying focused on the bigger picture, collaborating with diverse partners, and being resilient in the face of challenges,” she reflects.





Breaking down barriers for women in agriculture

One of the most significant challenges women in agriculture face is access to modern farming equipment.

Ruth has tackled this head-on by developing an innovative leasing model aimed at empowering women farmers.

This model offers 80 percent credit guarantees, providing women with the working capital needed to lease or purchase essential equipment.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Ruth’s work also includes capacity-building programmes that teach women how to manage finances and understand leasing terms.

She partners with financial institutions to create flexible loan products tailored specifically to women in agribusiness, making financing more accessible and inclusive.

“Women often face barriers such as lack of collateral, which limits their access to credit. We’re removing these barriers and ensuring they have the tools and resources to grow their businesses,” she says.





Leveraging technology for financial inclusion

In today’s digital age, technology plays a crucial role in making agricultural financing more accessible.

Ruth and her team have embraced digital solutions to reduce the barriers that women in rural areas face.

Through mobile banking, women can apply for loans and leasing options without needing to visit a bank, and PASS Trust offers 80 percent in digital guarantees to further ease the process.

“Technology enables us to reach women in remote areas and provide them with the financial services they need,” Ruth explains.

“By using data analytics, we can assess creditworthiness more accurately, and e-learning platforms help improve financial literacy and business skills.”





Supporting the next generation of female leaders

Beyond her work with women in agriculture, Ruth is also passionate about mentoring young women and girls.

She is acutely aware of the challenges that young girls face in accessing financial opportunities, from limited access to collateral to social and cultural barriers.

“Financial illiteracy and lack of access to capital are major obstacles for women and girls,” Ruth explains.

“That’s why I advocate for creating women-friendly loan products and increasing financial literacy programs. Mentorship is key to helping young women break through these barriers.”

”Ruth emphasises that education plays a vital role in empowering young girls, and she is committed to creating pathways for them to pursue careers in finance and leadership.

By offering scholarships, mentorship programs, and showcasing successful female role models, Ruth is helping to inspire the next generation of women leaders.

“Education is the foundation of empowerment,” she says.

“When girls are equipped with the knowledge and skills to make informed financial decisions, they can pursue leadership opportunities and build a brighter future for themselves and their communities.”





Supported by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation