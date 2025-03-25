RISING WOMAN 2025: Sisters in cinema: Angela and Alinda out to transform Tanzanian entertainment

In an industry often dominated by men, a new wave of female filmmakers is emerging, determined to change the narrative and carve out a space for women in film and television. Among them are Angela and Alinda Ruhinda, two trailblazing sisters who have played a significant role in reshaping the Tanzanian entertainment landscape.

As co-founders of Black Unicorn Studios, they have not only pushed boundaries in storytelling but have also created opportunities for aspiring filmmakers and actors to showcase their talents.

From selling a pilot to ABC with Whoopi Goldberg attached as an executive producer to seeing their film Binti become one of the first Tanzanian movies licensed by Netflix, their achievements mark a major milestone for African cinema.

Through determination, creativity, and a commitment to mentorship, Angela and Alinda have paved the way for a new generation of Tanzanian storytellers.

This is their journey—one of resilience, triumphs, and a shared vision to elevate women in entertainment. Both sisters credit their love for entertainment to an early fascination with movies and television.

Angela Ruhinda, the Creative Director of Black Unicorn Studios, recalls how she was “raised by a television set” and always knew she wanted to be part of the entertainment industry.

“I was obsessed with TV shows and films. I wanted to create and be like the people on the screen. It’s been a lifelong passion of mine,” she shares.

That passion led her to pursue degrees in Philosophy, Literature, and Film Studies from the University of Hertfordshire, followed by a Master’s in Screenwriting from the New York Film Academy.

For Alinda Ruhinda, who serves as the Project Coordinator at Black Unicorn Studios, inspiration came from a mix of her personal interest in storytelling and her sister’s determination. “Growing up, I was fascinated with movies, series, and all forms of entertainment. When I realized there was an untapped market here and saw the amazing inspiration from my sister, it was a no-brainer,” she explains.

With this shared passion, the sisters embarked on a journey to make a lasting impact on the Tanzanian entertainment industry.





From breakthroughs to global recognition

Angela and Alinda’s careers have been marked by major breakthroughs, proving their talent and resilience in a highly competitive industry.

For Angela, one of the defining moments came when she sold her thesis script, Iman & Andy, to ABC, with Whoopi Goldberg signing on as an executive producer.

“This was my first breakthrough. It validated my talent on an international level,” she says.

Years later, the release of Binti became another career-defining moment. The film won Best Feature Film at Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF) and became one of the first Tanzanian films acquired by Netflix, introducing Tanzanian storytelling to a global audience.

For Alinda, Binti’s debut on Netflix was the moment she knew their hard work had paid off.

“That was our breakthrough moment—seeing our first feature film, Binti, streaming on the global giant, Netflix. It showed that African voices have a place on the world stage,” she says.

This success was not just personal; it was a victory for Tanzanian cinema as a whole, proving that local stories could resonate on an international level. Despite their success, Angela and Alinda have faced challenges navigating an industry where leadership roles are often dominated by men.

Angela admits that being a woman in charge on set comes with its own hurdles.

“Being the lady in charge on set sometimes means having to assert yourself more, especially when you’re soft-spoken. I’ve learned to be authoritative yet collaborative so that everyone is comfortable but still respects my position,” she says.

For Alinda, while gender bias has not been a major obstacle, she acknowledges that some people still struggle with taking directions from a woman.

“There are some who find it hard to take directions from a woman, but for the most part, gender has not been a factor. Hard work and talent speak louder than anything else,” she explains.

Their ability to balance leadership with teamwork has allowed them to build a strong and respected reputation in the industry.





Empowering the next generation of filmmakers

One of the most impactful aspects of their journey has been their commitment to mentorship and creating opportunities for others. Through Black Unicorn Studios, they have helped aspiring filmmakers and actors take their first steps in the industry.

“We have given people who were too afraid to pursue the arts the audacity to give it a shot,” Angela says.

Black Unicorn Studios’ writing competitions have also been a game-changer. Binti itself was the product of a young Tanzanian writer who won their ‘Made in Africa’ writing competition.

“Maria Shoo, the writer of Binti, now has a credit on IMDb because of that opportunity. Hundreds of actresses who have been part of our projects have received personalized guidance to grow their craft,” Alinda shares.

Angela also strongly believes in supporting fellow creatives, She says, “If there’s a project coming out, I’m the first one to share the trailer. If they need resources, I’m always sharing. I keep in touch with actors and writers I’ve worked with and encourage them to keep pushing forward.”

Their impact extends beyond their own studio, as they push for more women behind the camera and advocate for Tanzanian actresses to take on non-traditional roles.

“To think outside the box. For instance, wouldn’t it be cool to see a Tanzanian actress as a spy or a superhero?” Alinda suggests.

Juggling a demanding career and personal life is no easy feat, and both sisters admit that it requires intentional effort.

“I schedule everything—alone time, sister time, time with friends, and writing sessions. Thank God for Google Calendar,” Angela laughs.

Alinda, on the other hand, prioritizes self-care, Netflix, and long car rides to unwind.

“We take weekends off if we don’t have a production going on. I recently joined the gym, which helps me relax,” she adds.

Angela’s guilty pleasure? “Watching The Real Housewives franchise with a glass of wine.” For Alinda, ice cream and beach trips are her go-to ways to unwind—although she admits, “I have a fear of ALL animals!”

For young women aspiring to join the entertainment industry, the sisters have straightforward advice.

Angela: “Do your research—read books, practice your craft. Find like-minded individuals and work on small projects. Don’t listen to people who have never chased their dreams.”

Alinda: “Do internships and shadow experienced professionals. If funds allow, invest in a good school. Most importantly, believe in yourself and market yourself.”

As they continue their journey, the sisters remain tight-lipped about upcoming projects, but Angela teases, “There are one or two feature films I’ve written coming out this year.”

Whatever they do next, one thing is certain: Angela and Alinda Ruhinda are not just telling stories—they are redefining Tanzanian entertainment and inspiring the next generation of women in film.



