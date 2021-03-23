Rising woman: Challenges, responsibilities go together

By Diana Elinam More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. In 2020, Dorlosa Duncan joined Girl Effect, an international organisation using the power of media to help girls make choices about their health, learning and livelihood. As a Country Lead for Girl Effect in Tanzania, she led the youth-brand ‘Tujibebe’ that provides young Tanzanians with the information and inspiration they need to make choices and changes in their lives - from setting up their own small business and saving for the future, to taking control of their health and visiting health centres.

Tujibebe’s content is accessible online and girls who can access a mobile phone can connect with more than 1.7 million girls across the country via radio drama, radio chat show, interactive audio stories, digital channels, and clubs. Girls can call our national Interactive Voice Response (IVR) line on 0901760321 to hear inspirational audio stories about female entrepreneurs, top tips about how to safely make money, navigate friendship and deal with embarrassment.

Ms Dorlosa went to Katesh Primary School, joined Ashira Girls Secondary School and then joined the Africa University in Zimbabwe for her undergraduate studies with what she says is by God’s Grace where she was awarded a full scholarship in Social Sciences and later on a Master’s degree in Public Health by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) at the University of London. Ms Dorlosa says: “Studying in a multicultural institution taught me to collaborate with mutual respect in a pluralistic society, it taught me to acknowledge and respect differences. In 2016, I was recognised as an emerging voice for Global Health, and selected for an Eisenhower Fellowship.” In the past 15 years, Ms Dorlosa has worked with a wide range of local and international organisations such as the Embassy of Switzerland to Tanzania, Pathfinder International, Tandabui Health Access Tanzania, AMREF Health Africa, Dogodogo Centre Street Children Trust and Southern Africa Human Rights Trust in Zimbabwe.

Although Ms Dorlosa is a successful women leader now she has faced many challenges one being at her earlier stage of her adult life where she escaped female genital mutilation (FGM) and getting marriage before her second menstruation, thus defying the odds. With leadership she says it is not a five-finger exercise, there are many challenges that go along with the increased responsibilities. Managing people and winning their trust is one of the most challenging tasks she has faced, the process of extracting the best out of the team members and hand holding them even in the worst situations she points it out to not be an easy one. “But this is why we need leadership, no leadership without challenges! Intelligent plan - never depending on a single plan and being surrounded by great leaders who inspire me and hold my hand when things get tough has been a weight off my shoulders,” Ms Dorlosa adds. She continues to cite a quote that I return to when I face challenges comes from Robin Sharma’s book ‘The Leader Who Had no Title’: “No matter what you do or where you live, each day presents a platform for you to express your gifts and talents, to influence other human beings - and to make history in your own special way”. Ms Dorlosa says she plays many roles in her life. “Balancing the wheel while juggling through various roles of being a wife, a mother, a community member, a neighbour, a daughter, a daughter-in-law, a co-worker, a subordinate, and a leader is great. But, it’s a challenging experience. I have learnt that a purpose-driven life is the answer to this challenge. I always ask myself: why am I here? Why did God create me in the first place? Why did God allow me to get the opportunities that others did not get? The answers to these questions reduce my stresses, and help me to focus on my energy and decisions - thus giving meaning to my life.

Ms Dorlosa credits her husband, children Yvonne and Yvan, for supporting her. “The power of investing in girls has a ripple effect; when you inspire one girl, others will follow. Tujibebe was created from the insight that most girls in Tanzania know that they have the potential. But, they face many challenges in their lives - and, all too often, lack the knowledge, confidence and support to overcome them and realise their ambitions.

“When girls see that being a girl is not a pain but potential; not an obstacle but opportunity, our country will not be the same, again. Every girl can make the most of her opportunities, and reach her potential when she is supported to realise that the opportunities available to her are relevant, valuable - and possible. The families will thrive, and the economy of our country will flourish.

“I know what it is like to be a girl growing up in Tanzania. Girls have questions and curiosities, and often do not know where/whom to ask about various issues. Tujibebe exists to create that space where girls can find out the information. They need to reach their potential through our radio drama on Clouds FM which follows the lives of three teenagers (Tunu, Rehema and Jojo) as they navigate friendship and learn about their health, friendship and seeking help for ‘embarrassing’ concerns such as yeast infection. The feedback from girls is so powerful - we get messages about how the content has increased their confidence and helped them to open to their parents and friends when facing difficulties, and that they cannot wait for the second season. The sense that I have contributed something larger than myself motivates me much,” she explains at length.

Ms Dorlosa says she is inspired by many people, the first of whom was her dad, the late Duncan Gitagno, who was the son of a polygamous Barbaig chief - and did not allow any of his 72 children to go to school. Her father and one of his sisters would alternate between herding cattle and sneaking off to school. Eventually, her father - whom she calls her hero - managed to run away from home to a Catholic mission where he was assisted to complete his education and become a veterinary doctor!

She also says that her journey cannot be separated from her first boss who trained, challenged, disciplined and loved her: The Late Maryknoll Sister Jean Pruitt, Founder of the Dogodogo Centre Street Children Trust based in Kigogo, Dar es Salaam.

“This lady was best known for her activism in promoting Tanzanian art and defending Tanzanian children’s rights. She lived for others, and this taught me a great lesson in life. Her legacy still lives in me” Dorlosa says.

There are many Tanzanian women leaders that inspire her as well and she gives examples are our Vice President Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan who is the incumbent president at the moment, women Ministers and members of parliament and her own Mum Mama Gitagno who is still fighting for Barbaig women and girls’ rights through her NGO HAWOCODA, She adds on the list Rebecca Gyumi the founder of Msichana Initiative, Hilda Kisoka the Founder of Purple Planet and many other heroes in the towns and rural villages that are doing great but not known and even do not have access to social media.

Appart from Girl Effect which she heads and is existing to serve and support girls, In 2014 Dorlosa collaborated with friends, and they founded ‘Women for Change’, a group of women in Shinyanga Region that supports each other and helps vulnerable children to get their education. This group is doing great to-date and would like to make a significant contribution for the future of young talents in Tanzania.

Dorlosa ends the interview by saying, “Dear girls and young women, in a world where we want instant gratification, in a world where we seek to have followers instead of relationships, in a world where we are interested in comments rather than conversation, you need to stay focused”. She adds that her journey has been a great lesson and she urges girls to be selfless and kind; to network, set goals and constantly prepare for new challenges; and to avoid compromising shortcuts. “Faith and a deep sense of purpose can carry you over hurdles and fuel a meaningful life”.