Penning a letter to my love

By Lucy Tomeka

The day of love is upon us, and unseemly as it may be, love really is in the air. Today, as we celebrate love, Life&Style recognises that it comes in many forms and is not just romantic.

How often do you appreciate the people around you and how big a gesture do you put? We challenged some of our readers and contributors to get in touch with their feelings and, in their own words, pen a letter to the people they love.





Happiness to her older sister

To My Surrogate Mother/ Deputy Mom/ Big Sis,

As cliché as it may sound, I don’t know where to begin this letter, it’s as if I’m falling short of words to express myself. So, I guess I’ll start with a simple “thank you”.

Thank you for always being there and inspiring me. Thank you for being honest and blunt when there was no other way. Your honest opinions have saved me from ending up a hot fashion mess and somehow a mean person.

Having a sibling is like being in a mini-competition your whole life. Yes, your parents say “don’t compare yourself to your brother/sister.” But, it’s hard not to, especially when you’re a teenager. Our rivalry was tamed compared to other sibling pairs. In fact, it’s actually brought us closer together.

Siblings are literally a marriage before a marriage. You were and still are my husband and wife, we annoy each other and get on each other’s nerves but we also fight the world together side by side. I don’t know if I say it enough, and I don’t think I ever possibly could, but I love you and I wouldn’t trade you for the world. You’re a healthy, beautiful, smart, and fantastic person capable of doing great things for the world (you are also crazy).

Thank you for showing me new perspectives on things I could only see one way. Know that you’ll always be there for me, and I can count on you. I’ll always be here for you. No matter what the time of day it is, where you are, where I am, the problem, or if we’re fighting. I hope you know that you can tell me anything in the confidence that I won’t tell anyone, and I won’t judge you. I will always be here to pick you up when you fall and wipe the tears away from your eyes. You can count on me.

We’ve been together for 24-years of my life and it definitely wasn’t all sunshine and roses but we still have each other. I wish you will never give up on your dreams no matter how big they are. I wish you would never give up on yourself because I will never give up on you. Remember no matter what life throws at you, you are never alone. I hope you will always stay true to yourself.

I want you to know that as we continue to grow up, our relationship will definitely change in many ways, however, rest assured this will always be one of the most important relationships in my life.

Lastly, I want you to know that I’m sure you were thinking about coming back home to find them but I ate the last two pizza slices you couldn’t finish last night.



P.S I LOVE YOU!

Yours Truly

Happiness





Happiness at home in Dar es Salaam.

Diana to her mother

Dear Mommy,

It has been a while since I did this. I am not sure to be thankful for technology or not for breaking our tradition. I definitely wrote you letters every closing day to let you know how much I missed you while I was away in school.

I might have been a naughty child but I was definitely emotionally woke and from a young age I let it be known that I was obsessed with you, in a good way. Nothing has changed despite the growth and the knowledge I have acquired over time.

I will forever be in awe of how you made it so far looking out for Prim and I and everyone else. I sometimes fear that you gave a piece of yourself to everyone and maybe forgot yourself a little bit but I hope I will be able to honour you and love you enough to make you feel as incredible as you have made everyone feel.

Mom thank you for not being a yes or no parent, for always challenging me and calling me out whenever I am not straight. Despite knowing how strict you are, I noticed that around you I am always 100 per cent myself and without fear because you created a safe space for me, you make me laugh to tears until my stomach hurts, you talk wisdom to me so much especially on how to handle challenges.

Sometimes, honey you throw shade and although I feel the rocks, you are still the best mom in the whole world; all the way to Jupiter through Pluto to UB-13 and Mars and back to earth.

I am wishing you the best valentine and I know you can hardly wait to spend it with your favourite child in the world, me, and maybe Prim as well.

With so much Love, (I bet the ocean is jealous)

Darling Diana





Sekeli and his wife Silimwe, on a Valentine’s day picnic.

Sekeli to his wife

My Dear Silimwe,

I met you at a time I was growing and developing as a young man and a young Christian. You became a friend for me, a person I can trust one hundred per cent. You quickly became someone I could confide in; share my wins and my losses. Of course you know what happened from then to now; you are now my wife and mother of our beautiful daughter.

My love for you keeps on growing and evolving ever more as I get to know you. No one I know has a passion for other people like you do. You are, to me, God’s very best gift. Life does get challenging and tough at times but you have been that constant reminder of not just how faithful God is but also how you will always be by my side even in the toughest of times. You have cheered me on; you have believed in me, you have loved me truly without any form of condition or hesitance. You have definitely made loving me look very easy, you have been very patient with me.

Today and always, you have and always will be my valentine. I make this solemn promise to you that I will endeavour to do right by you, to protect you, I will pursue you and I will love you. You are simply kind not only to me but to everyone else who is around you. You are selfless and always looking to help and protect others. My goodness you are funny. We both know am not the most extroverted person there is and it is clear you have brought so much excitement and joy in my life. You are very smart and intelligent. I am honoured and proud to be your husband; otherwise who would be there to keep my stupidity and stubbornness in check?

Your love for family is one of your most attractive attributes and I am forever in awe of how intentional you have been about bringing our relatives close. You have definitely taught me a lot on this, may the lord bless you my love. You are beautiful and ever attractive. This beauty transcends the physical into the inner you. Your smile absolutely brings peace and calm in my heart whenever I see it.

For me Valentine’s Day and what it represents reminds me of how Christ loves his church, how he defends it and how he continuously pursues it. I will look up to Christ on how I should love and care for you because you mean the world to me.

Yours Faithful

Sekeli Thosi.





Let us take a pause today and celebrate one of the most constant things in our lives. A lot may change but the one thing that keeps us all together and stands the test of time is love. What have you written to that special someone today?