Meet Narindwa, author of Her is My Name

December 4, 2021 was a day filled with excitement for Narindwa Matikanya and her family. On that day, the 15-year-old student at Braeburn International School Arusha, launched her book titled, Her Is My Name.

Narindwa says her passion for writing started during a class assignment. The assignment was on writing about female figures of inspiration in her life. This is where the journey of writing her book, Her is My Name, started.

“When writing the book I was thinking of different women and what they do in their line of work. So the book mentioned a number of icon women and how they influence me to be the woman I want,” says Narindwa.

Her book also talks about how young Tanzanian girls can learn and benefit from what these women are doing.

“Her is My Name started with important women in my life. These women are my mother, Nankali Maksudi and my grandmother, Nancy Maksudi. These women inspired my idea, which went further to evolve into a full book, which mentions other eight women,” adds Narindwa.

Some of the women featured in her book include global icons like former US First Lady, Michelle Obama and Tanzania’s Rebecca Gyumi, who is a girls’ rights activist.

According to Narindwa, some of the money generated from the book sales will be used to support girls’ education. The aim is to help girls from poor families live their dreams and get access to education.

“I have realised that there is a big number of young girls who lack basic needs and who need support. I hope the book will educate, inspire and empower young girls in Tanzania and beyond,” says Narindwa.

Her mother, Nankali calls upon parents to support the dreams of their children.

“Children have a lot of potential. Parents need to be there and guide them to make sure no talent is left behind. Parents should also not dictate careers or talents for their children. This kills a lot of dreams that are likely to shine in future,” says Nankali.

Her grandmother, Nancy Maksudi says, Narindwa’s journey of writing has been possible and easy because of the support she got from her school as well as her family. She says the good start at her young age is a good sign of a shining star. She promises to continue supporting Narindwa’s dreams.