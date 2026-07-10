Airtel Africa pledges gree internet for 5,000 schools by 2027

Lusaka. Airtel Africa has announced plans to connect 5,000 schools across its African markets to free internet services by 2027 through the Airtel Africa Foundation in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Speaking during a visit to St. Monica’s Girls School in Lusaka, Airtel Africa Chief Executive Officer Sunil Taldar said the initiative, launched in 2021 under a $57 million partnership, is transforming education by expanding access to digital learning resources for children across the continent.

According to Airtel Africa, the programme has so far connected 3,296 schools, benefiting more than two million students and about 40,000 teachers. In addition, 64 digital learning platforms have been zero-rated, enabling over 11 million users to access educational content free of charge.

Mr Taldar said the partnership, implemented in collaboration with governments, is helping students access high-quality educational materials developed by UNICEF and various ministries of education, while also equipping teachers with digital teaching skills.

“Students are accessing best-in-class education from the curriculum developed by UNICEF in partnership with various Ministries of Education and provided through Airtel’s connectivity. We are also training teachers, so that they deliver digital education effectively. We aim to continue deepening meaningful connectivity in schools by providing free internet access, zero-rated platforms and training teachers across the continent,” he said.

The initiative is currently being implemented in 13 countries—Chad, Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia—with the aim of bridging the digital divide and improving access to education, particularly for children in underserved and remote communities.