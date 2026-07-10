Tanzania steps up drive to attract energy investment

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is strengthening its position as a leading destination for energy investment in Africa, backed by a stable policy and regulatory framework, abundant natural resources and the government's commitment to developing the sector sustainably.

Speaking at the Energy Forum held alongside the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA) Director General, Mr Charles Sangweni, said Tanzania is creating an enabling environment for investors while ensuring petroleum and natural gas resources drive economic growth, industrialisation, energy security and improved livelihoods.

He said the country is making steady progress on the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project while expanding the use of natural gas for electricity generation, industrial production, transport and domestic consumption.

Mr Sangweni added that exploration activities are continuing to identify new oil and gas reserves to strengthen Tanzania's energy sector.

"Natural gas remains an important transition fuel as Tanzania moves towards greater use of cleaner energy sources and builds a greener, more resilient and inclusive economy," he said.

He said the government remains committed to ensuring that investment in the petroleum sector is accompanied by strong environmental protection, good governance, local content participation and the development of Tanzanian expertise.

According to Mr Sangweni, these measures are intended to ensure the country's petroleum resources generate long-term benefits for both present and future generations.

He added that the government, under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, continues to prioritise the clean energy agenda while supporting initiatives aimed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

"Under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, a champion of the clean energy agenda, we are continuing to support the transition to cleaner energy and accelerate Tanzania's sustainable development," he said.