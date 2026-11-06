Chivayo's ex-wife, sister agree to jointly manage late businessman's estate

Harare. The former wife and sister of late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo have agreed to jointly administer his estate, in a proposed arrangement that could resolve uncertainty over who will oversee his assets and protect the interests of his two minor children.

Sonja Louise Madzikanda and Esther Chivayo reached the agreement following consultations between interested family members and their legal representatives, with both women proposed as co-executrices.

In separate letters dated November 3 and 4, 2026, their lawyers informed the Master of the High Court in Harare of the agreement and requested that it be placed on the deceased's estate record for consideration.

Madzikanda's legal representatives, Mahuni Gidiri Law Chambers, confirmed that consensus had been reached on the joint arrangement, following consultations between the interested parties.

The lawyers said the parties had signed a written agreement providing for Madzikanda and Esther to jointly oversee the estate.

In a separate letter, Caleb Mucheche and Partners Law Chambers, representing Esther, confirmed that the late businessman's family had unanimously nominated her to serve as co-executrix.

The firm described Esther as Chivayo's biological sister and next of kin, adding that the arrangement was intended to protect the interests of his two young children while avoiding the additional expense of appointing an independent executor.

The lawyers also maintained that the agreement signed by the two women in Harare on November 3 was lawful and binding between them.

However, the agreement does not amount to a completed appointment, as the Master of the High Court is yet to formally approve the proposed arrangement and issue the necessary letters of administration.

The development comes days after Zimbabwean newspaper The Sunday Mail reported that Chivayo's estate had been registered with the Master of the High Court, with an initial meeting held but no executor or executrix appointed at the time.

The estate, registered under reference DR 5427/26, is believed to include substantial business interests and personal assets, although its actual value has not been officially established.

Its administration is expected to involve identifying and valuing the assets, establishing outstanding liabilities, considering claims against the estate and determining how the remaining property should be distributed among legally entitled beneficiaries.

US$25 million dispute

One of the issues that could complicate the administration is an unresolved matrimonial property dispute between Madzikanda and the late businessman.

According to The Sunday Mail, a US$25 million claim involving the division of matrimonial property and other assets was awaiting determination by Zimbabwe's Supreme Court when Chivayo died.

The proceedings were subsequently removed from the court roll following his death, pending the substitution of the deceased by an executor or executrix who could represent his estate.

His lawyer, Advocate Sylvester Hashiti, confirmed the development, explaining that the case could only proceed once an estate representative had been appointed.

The proposed co-executrix arrangement could therefore be significant beyond the day-to-day management of the estate, as the appointment of a representative is also necessary for the handling of outstanding legal proceedings involving the deceased.

Chivayo died alongside his wife, Lucy Muteke, in a helicopter crash in Marondera on September 30, 2026. The crash also claimed the lives of three other people, leaving behind the couple's two minor children from Chivayo's previous relationship with Madzikanda.

The children's welfare and financial security are among the considerations highlighted by the lawyers supporting the proposed joint administration.

For now, the agreement between Madzikanda and Esther represents a move towards a common approach to managing the estate.