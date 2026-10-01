Zimbabwean businessman Chivayo, close to ruling elite, killed in helicopter crash

Harare. Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell ‌Chivayo and his wife were among those killed on Wednesday in ​a helicopter crash, Zimbabwe's ​President Emmerson Mnangagwa said.

Mnangagwa said in ⁠a statement on X ​that he was "in deep shock ​and grief".

Chivayo cultivated close ties with Mnangagwa and other African leaders while flaunting ​luxury cars, designer clothing ​and lavish gifts on social media.

A government ‌spokesperson ⁠said on Wednesday that a helicopter carrying six people had crashed in the Marondera rural ​area, killing ​everyone ⁠on board including a high-profile businessman.