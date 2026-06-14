Congo says number of confirmed Ebola cases rises to 710

A displaced woman reacts during an Ebola awareness session as humanitarian agencies intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain, at Kpangba displacement camp where Ebola cases were observed, Djugu territory in Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 13, 2026.
By
REUTERS
REUTERS
Kinshasa. The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo has increased to 710, including 149 deaths, government data showed on Saturday.
The number represented the total number of confirmed cases as of Friday, according to a situation report that documented 21 new cases in the previous 24 hours.
More to follow……………………..