Congo says number of confirmed Ebola cases rises to 710

A displaced woman reacts during an Ebola awareness session as humanitarian agencies intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain, at Kpangba displacement camp where Ebola cases were observed, Djugu territory in Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 13, 2026.

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

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Kinshasa. The number ​of confirmed Ebola ‌cases in Democratic Republic ​of Congo ​has increased to ⁠710, including ​149 deaths, ​government data showed on Saturday.

The number ​represented ​the total number of ‌confirmed ⁠cases as of Friday, according to ​a ​situation ⁠report that documented ​21 new ​cases ⁠in the previous 24 ⁠hours.


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