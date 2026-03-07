Flash floods in Nairobi kill 23, disrupt flights at major airport

Nairobi. Flash floods triggered by heavy overnight rains have killed at least 23 people in Nairobi, with rescue teams continuing search and recovery operations across the Kenyan capital, authorities said on Saturday.

Aid workers and emergency responders pulled bodies from floodwaters in several parts of the city after torrents swept through residential areas, washing away dozens of vehicles and inundating homes.

Police said 29 people were rescued during overnight search-and-rescue operations.

The worst-affected areas include Mukuru, Kibra, Mathare, Pipeline, Githurai, South B and C, Roysambu and parts of Westlands.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of heightened risks of flooding, landslides and water contamination as heavy rainfall is expected to continue through the weekend in several parts of the country, including Nairobi, Nyeri, Kisumu, Narok, Eldoret, Mombasa and Nakuru.

The downpour also disrupted air travel. Kenya Airways said the heavy rains had affected flights to Nairobi and forced some aircraft to divert to the coastal city of Mombasa.