Dar es Salaam. The government has identified five priority areas in its efforts to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, including improving access to HIV prevention and treatment, mobilising domestic resources and tackling stigma and discrimination.

The other priorities are empowering communities and sustaining political commitment, as Tanzania prepares to mark World AIDS Day on December 1 under the theme, “Ending AIDS starts with Access”.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliament, Coordination and Persons with aDisabilities), Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, said the government was prioritising continued investment in HIV prevention, testing and treatment to ensure that no one was left behind.

He said the country would also strengthen domestic financing, encourage greater private sector participation and maintain partnerships with development partners to sustain essential services amid changes in global funding arrangements.

“Other priorities include empowering communities to participate in the national HIV response, strengthening public awareness and addressing stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV,” he said.

Prof Kabudi called on young people to take greater responsibility for HIV prevention and testing, as well as sharing accurate information, noting that those aged between 15 and 24 account for 33.3 percent of new infections.

Young women account for 77.7 percent of infections within that age group, according to the figures cited by the minister.

The commemorations will take place across the country’s seven Tanzania Commission for AIDS (TACAIDS) zones from November 24 to December 1, culminating in national celebrations at the Jakaya Convention Centre in Dodoma.

National-level activities will begin on November 29 at the convention centre, where stakeholders will showcase their contributions to the HIV response through exhibitions and provide related health services and interventions.

This year’s event will also mark 25 years since TACAIDS was established in 2001, offering an opportunity to review the country’s progress, challenges and future strategies in the fight against HIV and AIDS. Prof Kabudi said the anniversary would be used to highlight achievements in prevention, treatment and care, while assessing the effectiveness of interventions and their contribution to the implementation of Tanzania’s Development Vision 2050.

Tanzania has made progress towards the global 95-95-95 targets, which seek to ensure that 95 percent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 percent of those diagnosed receive antiretroviral therapy (ART), and 95 percent of those on treatment achieve viral suppression.

Data from the Health Management Information System (DHIS-2) show that by December 2025, 92.7 percent of people living with HIV knew their status, while 99.5 percent of those diagnosed were receiving treatment. Of those on treatment, 98.2 percent had achieved viral suppression.

The Government also reported that new HIV infections declined from 98,754 in 2010 to 33,511 in 2025, while AIDS-related deaths fell from 55,833 to 25,995 over the same period. Mother-to-child transmission also dropped from 9.1 percent to 6.2 percent.

However, the Government says sustaining these gains will require increased domestic financing, particularly as changes in global funding arrangements could affect the continuity of prevention, testing and treatment services.

Prof Kabudi said the country would continue mobilising domestic resources, encouraging private sector participation and working with development partners to secure sustainable funding for the national HIV response.

He also called for stronger community involvement and concerted efforts to eliminate stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV, saying access to healthcare must go hand in hand with building an inclusive society.