Investor Prateek Suri unveils Maser’s multi-million-dollar philanthropy vision for Africa

Lagos. Prateek Suri, Chairman and CEO of Maser Group, has unveiled an ambitious philanthropic roadmap that will see millions of dollars channelled into community-driven initiatives across Africa, beginning with newly launched volunteer programs in Nigeria.

The initiative, anchored through the Maser Foundation, marks a strategic shift toward large-scale, continent-wide social impact positioning philanthropy as a core pillar of Maser’s long-term engagement with Africa.

“Africa has been central to our journey,” Suri said during a recent media interaction. “Our responsibility now is to ensure that growth translates into opportunity, dignity, and access.”

Nigeria: The First Step of a Continental Promise

Maser’s philanthropic push formally began in Nigeria, where volunteer teams have already started on-ground engagement focused on healthcare access, education support, community welfare, and essential needs.

Rather than a one-off charitable exercise, the Nigeria program is designed as a listening-first model, with volunteers working alongside local communities to identify priorities and co-create solutions.

“This is not about visibility,” Suri said. “It is about presence.”

According to people familiar with the plans, Nigeria serves as the launchpad for a broader African rollout, with expansion into multiple regions — West, East, Central, and Southern Africa — scheduled in phases.

From Enterprise to Empathy

Maser Group’s business footprint spans infrastructure, logistics, artificial intelligence, manufacturing-linked ventures, and construction supply chains across Africa and beyond. Suri believes that enterprises operating at scale carry a responsibility to invest in the societies they grow within.

“Businesses do not operate in isolation,” he said. “They are part of ecosystems. Strengthening those ecosystems is essential.”

The Maser Foundation will focus on long-term initiatives in education, healthcare access, women’s empowerment, and youth development — areas seen as foundational to sustainable progress.

Volunteering at the Core





A defining feature of the initiative is its emphasis on volunteer-led action. Maser’s teams, along with local partners, will participate directly in program execution, reinforcing a hands-on approach to philanthropy.

“Philanthropy should not be distant or ceremonial,” Suri said. “It must be human.”

Observers note that this model aligns with a growing global shift toward impact-driven engagement, where social investment is measured not just by funding, but by involvement and continuity.

A Vision Rooted in Africa

While Maser’s philanthropic ambitions are global in outlook, Africa remains at the heart of its vision. The Foundation’s long-term goal is to create a pan-African network of impact, addressing regional needs while maintaining shared values of inclusion and sustainability.

“This is a long journey,” Suri said. “We are committed to walking it, country by country.”

Looking Ahead

With volunteer programs now active in Nigeria and expansion plans underway, Maser’s philanthropic vision signals a new chapter — one where business success and social responsibility move in tandem.