Kenya confirms four new Ebola cases, bringing total number to seven

Nairobi. Kenya has confirmed four new cases of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, including three health workers who treated the country’s first patient, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to seven, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The fourth new case involves a male relative of the first patient, who died. The relative had been in quarantine since October 6, according to a ministry statement.

The latest cases are the first known instances of transmission within Kenya, where the initial patient arrived from the Democratic Republic of Congo on October 3. However, the ministry said it had traced and quarantined nearly all his contacts, with no evidence of community transmission.

The three health workers, two men and a woman aged 29, 35 and 32 respectively, treated the first patient on October 3 and 4. They had been in quarantine since October 9.

All four new patients were in quarantine when they developed symptoms and were diagnosed.

The second and third patients, confirmed earlier, were stable and responding well to supportive treatment, the ministry said.

It added that 128 of the 130 identified contacts, equivalent to 98.5 percent, had been traced and placed in quarantine. This was above the 85 percent global benchmark that the ministry said was necessary to break the chain of transmission.

Kenya’s cases are linked to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, described in the report as the second-largest ever recorded, with more than 9,000 cases and over 4,000 deaths.

There are no approved vaccines or treatments for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola.

Kenya’s first case involved a man who had been ill in Congo for about a month before travelling by road to Uganda and then flying to Nairobi on October 3. He died on October 5.

His arrival raised concerns about screening at the Congo-Uganda border, which has been closed since May, and at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

The ministry said efforts to trace the remaining two contacts were continuing.