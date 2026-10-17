Tanzania, China sign pact to boost vocational training, youth jobs

Dodoma. Tanzania and China have signed an agreement to strengthen technical and vocational education, with a focus on practical skills, industry partnerships and expanding employment opportunities for young people.

The agreement, signed in Tianjin on Saturday October 17, 2026, by Tanzania’s Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Ms Wanu Hafidh Ameir, and China’s Vice Minister of Education, Wang Guangyan, provides for the establishment of a Luban Workshop, a technical training centre that will use modern technologies to improve vocational education.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, the partnership will also strengthen training in civil engineering, surveying and mapping, railways, roads and bridges.

China will provide technical support through teacher training, curriculum development, expert exchanges and the adoption of modern teaching methods.

The initiative is expected to improve the quality of vocational education and bridge the gap between classroom learning and skills demanded by employers.

Speaking during a special discussion session, Ms Ameir said vocational education was essential to linking Africa’s growing youth population with sustainable economic development.

“Vocational education is an important tool for linking Africa’s young workforce with sustainable economic development,” she said.

She said young people needed practical skills, creativity and problem-solving abilities to contribute effectively to key economic sectors, including railways, energy, mining, agriculture, gas and manufacturing.

The partnership is also expected to strengthen opportunities for self-employment and entrepreneurship by equipping trainees with skills they can use to establish businesses and respond to market demands.

The ministry said Chinese companies operating in Tanzania, particularly those based in the Sino-Tan Industrial Park and those involved in railway, energy, mining and construction projects, had been encouraged to provide students with practical training opportunities.

Such collaboration is intended to give students workplace experience and enable them to apply classroom knowledge to real industrial challenges.

Tanzania will identify institutions responsible for implementing the agreement and ensure that training programmes comply with the Tanzania Qualifications Framework (TQF), with the aim of maintaining quality standards and ensuring that the courses remain relevant to industry needs.

The signing took place alongside Tanzania’s participation in the International Conference on the Development of Technical and Vocational Education and Training, where participating countries exchanged experiences on curriculum development, training standards and aligning education with labour market demands.

During the conference, Tanzania endorsed the Framework of World Vocational and Technical Education Standards, a voluntary initiative intended to facilitate comparisons of vocational education standards while respecting individual countries’ education systems.

Ms Ameir said the framework aligned with Tanzania’s ongoing education reforms under the Education and Training Policy of 2014, 2023 Edition, which promotes a skills- and competency-based education system.

Tanzania proposed four priorities for implementing the framework: mutual recognition of qualifications, access to funding and modern equipment, teacher exchanges and training, and voluntary assessments to encourage shared learning.

The priorities are intended to strengthen international cooperation, improve access to technical expertise and support training programmes that respond to changing economic needs.