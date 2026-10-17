Tanzania, China sign pact to boost vocational training, youth jobs

Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology Wanu Ameir signs a memorandum of understanding between Tanzania and China to strengthen technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in Tianjin, China, on October 17, 2026. The agreement aims to improve training quality, strengthen industry collaboration and expand employment opportunities for young people. PHOTO | COURTESY
By
Alfred Zacharia
Alfred Zacharia is a business reporter for The Citizen and Mwananchi newspapers.
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