Tanzania tightens Ebola screening after Kenya confirms three cases

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has tightened health screening at its borders following the confirmation of three Ebola cases in neighbouring Kenya, introducing mandatory health declarations, temperature checks and 21-day monitoring for travellers considered at high risk of infection.

The measures are outlined in Travel Advisory issued by the Ministry of Health on Saturday October 17, 2026, and signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Grace Maghembe.

The advisory seeks to prevent the virus from entering Tanzania and strengthen surveillance, early detection and infection prevention measures at the country’s points of entry.

Under the new guidelines, all travellers entering Tanzania must complete a health surveillance form through the ministry’s online portal before departure or upon arrival.

“Travellers should provide accurate information and retain the QR code or reference number issued to them for verification by health authorities upon arrival,” the advisory stated.

Incoming passengers will also undergo health screening, including temperature checks at airports, land border crossings and seaports.

Anyone suspected of having Ebola or another infectious disease will be subjected to further assessment and managed in accordance with national health screening guidelines, the advisory stated.

Travellers have been urged to monitor their health and promptly report symptoms that could indicate Ebola or another infectious disease. Reports can be made at the nearest health facility or border post, or through the toll-free number 199.

Those identified as being at high risk of infection will undergo mandatory monitoring for 21 days, with health authorities following up through daily messages or other communication channels.

The advisory requires people under monitoring to cooperate with health officials and respond to follow-up messages throughout the period, including after leaving Tanzania.

The ministry has further urged travellers and transport operators to observe infection prevention measures, including regular handwashing, the use of hand sanitisers and avoiding unnecessary physical contact.

Vehicles transporting people, goods or human remains associated with Ebola or other infectious diseases will be disinfected at designated border health facilities to minimise the risk of transmission, the ministry said, adding that Tanzanians travelling abroad should also comply with health requirements and entry procedures in their destinations and transit countries.

The ministry said the advisory would be reviewed and updated regularly in response to prevailing circumstances.

Kenya confirms third case

The measures follow confirmation by Kenya’s Ministry of Health of a third case of Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo virus.

In a statement issued on October 16, 2026, Kenyan health authorities said the latest patient was a 65-year-old woman and a close relative of the two previously confirmed cases.

The woman was placed in isolation on October 6 after being identified as a close contact of the earlier patients. She subsequently developed symptoms including fever, a sore throat and general malaise, leading to confirmation of the infection.

Ebola is a severe viral disease that can spread through direct contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of an infected person, as well as objects contaminated with such fluids.