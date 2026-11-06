Kenya to sentence Controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie over Shakahola deaths of 191 people

Mombasa. A Kenyan court is expected to deliver its sentencing decision on Friday, November 6, 2026, against controversial preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and 28 co-accused following their conviction over the deaths of 191 people in the Shakahola Forest tragedy.

The Mombasa High Court convicted the 29 accused persons of 191 counts of murder on October 19, 2026, involving 190 children and one adult who died in the coastal forest in Kilifi County.

The prosecution accused Mackenzie, founder of the Good News International Church, of using religious teachings to persuade followers to starve themselves and their children to death in the belief that they would meet Jesus in heaven before the end of the world.

In its judgment, the court found that Mackenzie and his associates operated an organised system of religious radicalisation and enforced fasting, with children targeted first.

Justice Diana Kavedza said the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, establishing that the accused participated in implementing and sustaining the fasting regime that resulted in the deaths.

The court heard that followers were encouraged to abandon formal education, reject modern medicine, isolate themselves from society and relocate to Shakahola, where extreme fasting was enforced.

Those who resisted the practice were subjected to violence, including beatings, restraint and confinement, while some children were denied access to food and water.

During Friday's sentencing proceedings, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jami Yamina urged the court to impose the death penalty on Mackenzie, citing the gravity of the offences and the scale of the loss of life.

The prosecution also sought life imprisonment for 27 of the other convicts, arguing that their roles in the killings and the risk of reoffending warranted lengthy sentences.

For Enos Amanya Ngala, who pleaded guilty to all 191 murder counts, the State proposed an 11-year prison term, alongside a rehabilitation programme lasting between 24 and 30 months.

The defence, however, asked the court to consider leniency, arguing that the convicts had demonstrated willingness to reform while in custody. Their lawyers proposed prison terms not exceeding 10 years, taking into account the period already spent in detention.

The Shakahola tragedy came to light in March 2023 after concerns were raised about children allegedly being starved in the forest. Subsequent investigations led to the discovery of hundreds of bodies buried in shallow graves.

Between April and July 2023, authorities recovered 429 bodies during exhumations in the area, although 191 deaths formed the basis of the murder case concluded in October.

Forensic examinations established starvation as the cause of death in some cases, while other victims died from asphyxia, neck compression and head injuries. In several cases, decomposition made it impossible to establish the exact cause of death.

The trial involved 120 prosecution witnesses and nine defence witnesses, including survivors who testified about the fasting practices and conditions in the forest.