Court says prosecution fails to prove key element in Lissu treason case

Dar es Salaam. The High Court of Tanzania's Dar es Salaam Sub-Registry has ruled that the prosecution failed to prove the second element of the treason charge against Chadema national chairman Tundu Lissu, namely that he intended to intimidate the Government.

Delivering the judgment on Friday, November 6, 2026, presiding Judge Dunstan Ndunguru said the offence comprised three elements that the prosecution was required to establish.

These were that the accused owed allegiance to the United Republic, intended to intimidate the Government, and demonstrated that intention through published writings, publications or overt acts.

Justice Ndunguru said the last two elements were contested during the trial and were central to determining Mr Lissu's guilt or innocence.