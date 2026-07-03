Kenyan activists launch new court case against luxury lodges in Maasai Mara reserve

Nairobi. Kenyan activists have launched a court case to try to block luxury lodges from being built in ​the Maasai Mara reserve, saying several existing lodges ‌were built illegally and new ones would threaten one of the world's most renowned ecosystems.

The activists argue the lodges disrupt the annual "Great Migration" ​of more than 1 million wildebeest, among the ​largest wildlife migrations on the planet. Maasai herders say ⁠tourism development is harming their habitats and ways of ​life.

The case, filed in Kenya's Environment and Land Court, is ​separate from a petition last year that sought to stop the opening of a new Ritz-Carlton safari lodge in the reserve.

The petitioners in the ​case are the East Africa Law Society, Natural Justice, ​JustAct and Africa Centre for Peace and Human Rights.

They want the court ‌to ⁠issue an order preventing any expansion or new developments of accommodation facilities within the Maasai Mara reserve until 2032.

They have also asked for other orders declaring that several lodges illegally ​operate in ​the reserve: the ⁠Ritz-Carlton lodge, Sala's Camp and Sand River Masai Mara by Elewana.

The three lodges did not ​immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Marriott ​International which ⁠owns Ritz-Carlton, and Kenya's wildlife agency, which last year rejected accusations that the Ritz-Carlton lodge was blocking the wildebeest migration ⁠corridor, ​also did not respond to requests ​to comment.