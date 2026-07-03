Kenyan activists launch new court case against luxury lodges in Maasai Mara reserve

Wildebeests (Connochaetes taurinus) cross a road during their migration to the greener pastures, between the Maasai Mara game reserve and the open plains of the Serengeti, southwest of Nairobi, in the Maasai Mara game reserve. PHOTO |  REUTERS

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Nairobi. Kenyan activists have launched a court case to try to block luxury lodges from being built in ​the Maasai Mara reserve, saying several existing lodges ‌were built illegally and new ones would threaten one of the world's most renowned ecosystems.

The activists argue the lodges disrupt the annual "Great Migration" ​of more than 1 million wildebeest, among the ​largest wildlife migrations on the planet. Maasai herders say ⁠tourism development is harming their habitats and ways of ​life.

The case, filed in Kenya's Environment and Land Court, is ​separate from a petition last year that sought to stop the opening of a new Ritz-Carlton safari lodge in the reserve.

Also Read

The petitioners in the ​case are the East Africa Law Society, Natural Justice, ​JustAct and Africa Centre for Peace and Human Rights.

They want the court ‌to ⁠issue an order preventing any expansion or new developments of accommodation facilities within the Maasai Mara reserve until 2032.

They have also asked for other orders declaring that several lodges illegally ​operate in ​the reserve: the ⁠Ritz-Carlton lodge, Sala's Camp and Sand River Masai Mara by Elewana.

The three lodges did not ​immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Marriott ​International which ⁠owns Ritz-Carlton, and Kenya's wildlife agency, which last year rejected accusations that the Ritz-Carlton lodge was blocking the wildebeest migration ⁠corridor, ​also did not respond to requests ​to comment.

The court has set an initial hearing date of July 20.        

Latest

  1. New Content Item (1)

    Yanga fined Sh100 million again over dressing room breach, officials referred to TFF ethics panel

  2. Samia, Chapo rally Africa to fast track continental free trade area for economic freedom

  3. Dear integrity, please come home: Confessions of a professionally tired shopper

  4. Iran's slain leader Khamenei laid in state in Tehran for week of mass funeral events

  5. New health centre targets stronger healthcare systems across Africa

  6. Tanzania opposition politician Tundu Lissu blocks State bid to reopen evidence in treason case

In the headlines

View All